AECOM selected as Lead Designer for North Houston Highway Improvement Project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide design services for Segment 3C-4 of the North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP), a planned multi-segment redesign of I-45N, between downtown Houston and the North Sam Houston Tollway. The project includes lane expansions intended to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance commuter safety and improve flood resiliency.

“We’re excited to build on our long-standing relationship with TxDOT to deliver one of Houston’s largest infrastructure projects in the last decade,” said Matt Crane, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. "Our team has a deep understanding of the region’s infrastructure needs and a strong track record of successful collaborations with TxDOT. We are committed to leveraging their experience to support critical infrastructure upgrades that help strengthen the local economy and enhance connectivity along the corridor.”

AECOM's scope of work includes designing four express lanes, realigning I-45's six main lanes, and widening from one to four managed lanes from west of Houston Avenue to west of White Oak Bayou. This multi-segment project also includes drainage system improvements intended to allow the roadway to be functional during extreme weather events.

“With decades of experience managing and delivering highway and road projects for all levels of government, our teams’ global expertise has made us the industry’s top transportation firm,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “We are proud to partner with TxDOT as it embarks on a record, $148 billion transportation investment program, and will deploy our world-class capabilities to deliver a safe, flood-resilient roadway design that advances the state’s ambitious infrastructure objectives.”

Once complete, the NHHIP intends to expand multi-modal transit options by adding more high-occupancy vehicle lanes to promote ridesharing, as well as bike lanes and pedestrian trail paths. This project is also expected to enhance and support regional freight mobility, which is vital to Houston’s growth as local ports continue to expand.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

