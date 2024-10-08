AXS and Lyft Team up to Enhance the Fan Experience for Sports and Live Entertainment Across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXS, a global leader in ticketing, has partnered with Lyft, one of North America’s largest transportation network providers, in a strategic partnership that redefines convenience for sports and live entertainment fans. The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Lyft an official partner of AXS in North America and centers on providing live-event goers across the U.S. with seamless transportation options and offers. By uniting their expertise, AXS and Lyft are setting a new standard for accessibility, offering fans a streamlined journey from ticket purchase to event arrival, ensuring a more cohesive and enjoyable experience.

In October, AXS will begin to feature Lyft as an official partner across the ticketing platform’s mobile app and digital channels. AXS ticket buyers, whether attending a concert, sporting event, or family show, will benefit from event-specific push notifications, exclusive promotions and offers including the ability to reserve a discounted ride in advance using Lyft’s scheduled rides. AXS, which is the ticketing partner for over 1,300 of the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, concerts and events across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, is committed to connecting fans with the most sought-after sports and live entertainment events around the globe. Lyft has a mission to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, while making it easier for them to get out and enjoy life’s moments. With 58 percent of Lyft users already relying on the service to get to and from entertainment events, this partnership is a natural fit. Moreover, with AXS ticketing thousands of marquee events across North America, the partnership connects Lyft with a vast new network of eventgoers and brings added value to both Lyft drivers who will benefit from increased demand as well as their passengers.

"We’re excited to partner with AXS to make attending live events even more accessible and enjoyable for fans," said Shane Dwyer, Head of Sales at Lyft. "This partnership is about more than just transportation from point A to point B — it’s about connecting people to the experiences they love.”

For fans, this partnership means less time worrying about logistics and more time enjoying the event. Furthermore, Lyft’s scheduled rides bring a new layer of convenience and is just one of the many features that will be highlighted, offering an enhancement to the perfect day or night out.

"We’re always looking for new and improved ways to enhance the fan experience and add value to our ticket buyers, and this partnership does just that," said Tom Andrus, President, AXS North America. “By integrating Lyft across our channels, we’re providing a complete event experience from start to finish, making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy their favorite events. Our shared mission to connect people to live events makes this collaboration an ideal fit and we can’t wait to bring Lyft’s innovative solutions to fans."

The partnership also includes promotion of AXS-ticketed events across Lyft’s omnichannel media network, Lyft Media, which has the potential to reach passengers before, during and on their way to their destinations. With millions of rides taking place a day, Lyft is uniquely positioned to reach a diverse and highly engaged audience, with passengers typically keeping the app open for 20 percent of ride time on average. This offers a valuable touchpoint for AXS ticket promotions and will provide fans with timely and relevant information about upcoming events and offers.

"By integrating Lyft into our promotional strategies, we’re creating a more unified experience for event goers while also helping our AXS-ticketed events reach new audiences and drive awareness for our portfolio of assets among a broader demographic," said Nick Baker, COO of AEG Global Partnerships. “In addition to the fan enhancement we have the ability to combine forces with Lyft Media and offer brand partners integration within the new ecosystem of the combined partnership structure.”

About Lyft

Lyft is one of the largest transportation networks in North America, bringing together rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app. We are customer-obsessed and driven by our purpose: getting riders out into the world so they can live their lives together, and providing drivers a way to work that gives them control over their time and money.

About AXS

As a global leader in ticketing, AXS powers access to the world’s most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals and tours. With custom ticketing capabilities, innovative technology and white glove client service, AXS is the ticketing partner of choice for more than 1300 of the most sought-after and recognizable brands in sports and entertainment including LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coachella Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open and Japan’s B.League. AXS’s primary and secondary ticket marketplace and proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology makes it the easiest and most reliable destination for buying and managing tickets.