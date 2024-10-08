Trae Young, Percy ‘Master P’ Miller, Iman Shumpert Talk Mental Health in INVISIBLE GAME, a New Unscripted Series From UNINTERRUPTED and The Jed Foundation (JED)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNINTERRUPTED, the award-winning athlete storytelling brand, and The Jed Foundation (JED), a leading nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide in teens and young adults nationwide, announce INVISIBLE GAME, a powerful new unscripted series on YouTube, featuring intergenerational conversations with top athletes about life, mental health, and staying on top of their game.

The free four-episode series will debut on October 10, World Mental Health Day, on the UNINTERRUPTED YouTube channel at 7 am PT. The series is designed to inspire and equip teens and young adults to talk about their feelings and prioritize their mental health. It features a powerhouse lineup including:

NBA vet Jason Richardson and his son, Jase, a Michigan State University basketball player (October 10)

Entrepreneur, philanthropist, music mogul, producer, and entertainer Percy “Master P” Miller and his son, Mercy, a University of Houston basketball player (October 17)

Two-time NBA all-star Trae Young and former collegiate football player and strength trainer Travelle Gaines (October 24)

NBA veteran Iman Shumpert and Team U.S.A. gymnast, and Paris Olympics medalist, Fred Richard (October 31)

INVISIBLE GAME episodes and activations drive to invisible.game, which features the latest episodes and free evidence-based tips and tools from the JED Mental Health Resource Center. People can explore common feelings and situations, get help, and find tips for simple, everyday things they can do to protect and support their mental health.

“ UNINTERRUPTED believes in the power of authentic and culturally relevant storytelling - even around the toughest topics," said Ricardo Viramontes, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, UNINTERRUPTED. " We are honored to partner with The Jed Foundation on INVISIBLE GAME, a series that highlights the mental health journeys of athletes while encouraging young people to process and prioritize theirs.”

The collaboration between UNINTERRUPTED and JED was built upon a mutual mission to create a sanctuary for young people, especially young Black men, where it’s always safe to talk about – and seek help for – whatever struggles they face, challenging the cultural and societal barriers that stand in the way of the support they deserve. This shift is crucial, as suicide remains the second leading cause of death for young people ages 12–24 in the U.S. and suicide rates for Black youth ages 10–24 are the fastest rising, nearly doubling from 2010 to 2020. Almost half of Black U.S. high school students report experiencing racism in school, and teens who face racial discrimination are more likely to have mental health challenges and suicidal thoughts and attempts. Young Black men face systemic barriers that reduce their likelihood of reaching out for support.

“ We are proud to partner with UNINTERRUPTED for this important initiative,” said John MacPhee, JED CEO. “ By sharing these powerful — and often untold — stories and conversations, we aim to let young people know that they are not alone in their experiences, and that seeking help and emotionally supporting one another is an act of strength, not weakness. We hope to inspire young people to prioritize their mental health, use our resources, and reach out for support.”

Attendees of YouTube’s Mental Health Summit on October 8 will receive an exclusive preview of the series.

About UNINTERRUPTED:

UNINTERRUPTED is the award-winning athlete storytelling brand, within The SpringHill Company (TSHC), founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, that combines revolutionary content, experiences and consumer products. Since 2015, the UNINTERRUPTED brand has existed to partner with athletes to invite the sports community to celebrate the humanity in sport through culturally connected content. UNINTERRUPTED original content properties and franchises include Top Class, Iman Amongst Men and more. For more information visit www.uninterrupted.com and follow @UNINTERRUPTED on social media.

About The Jed Foundation

JED is a nonprofit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation’s teens and young adults. We’re partnering with high schools, colleges, and school districts to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. We’re equipping teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other. We’re encouraging community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health.

