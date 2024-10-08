Inszone Insurance Services Welcomes Cummins Insurance, Further Expanding Bond Market

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Cummins Insurance, a respected agency with deep roots in the insurance industry.

Cummins Insurance was originally founded in 1972 by Glen Cummins. Over the years, Glen's children—Debbie, DeAnna, and Dan—joined the family business, each contributing their unique skills to its growth. Debbie, the eldest, began working at the agency at the age of 18, taking on various administrative roles, while DeAnna, the middle sibling, initially joined to handle tasks like stuffing envelopes. Both sisters became deeply involved with the Applied user group, with DeAnna eventually serving as the group’s president.

After the passing of Glen Cummins, the siblings took over the agency in 1999, continuing their father’s legacy and steering the company toward further success. Over time, Cummins Insurance specialized in commercial lines, which now constitutes a majority of its business. In 2007, the agency expanded its offerings by acquiring Valley Sierra Insurance, building a specialty department in notary bonds.

As the insurance industry evolved, the Cummins siblings recognized the need for a larger partner to provide the resources necessary for continued growth. They had previously spoken with other brokers but were ultimately drawn to Inszone Insurance Services due to their trustworthy approach and commitment to delivering on promises.

"All of us are a little older, and the industry is definitely changing. We tried to keep up with it as best we could, but we knew a larger partner would provide the resources we needed moving forward," said Dan Cummins of Cummins Insurance. "We started talking to Ryan Bybee at Inszone, and eventually met with Chris Walters. We really liked him and hit it off pretty quickly. Once we learned more about Inszone's game plan moving forward, it felt like the best fit for us, our team, and our clients. There were other local brokers we talked to, but they didn’t align with our work with small businesses the same way that Inszone did."

The Cummins team is confident in the journey ahead and is excited about the enhanced resources and opportunities they will have access to once fully integrated into Inszone’s operations. They are particularly looking forward to leveraging Inszone’s advanced systems, extensive network, and additional support, which will enable them to better serve their clients and continue to grow professionally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cummins Insurance to Inszone Insurance," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "Glen Cummins laid a strong foundation that his children have diligently expanded over the years, particularly with their expertise in notary bonds. We are excited to support them with the additional resources and specialized knowledge that Inszone offers, ensuring that their clients continue to receive the high level of service they are accustomed to, while also benefiting from our enhanced capabilities."

This acquisition strengthens Inszone Insurance Services’ position in the commercial insurance market and expands its presence in the region, marking another milestone in the company's strategic growth plan. Clients of Cummins Insurance will benefit from Inszone’s extensive network of carriers, its commitment to delivering exceptional service, and its industry-leading expertise, particularly in specialized areas like notary bonds.

Inszone expects to make further announcements in the coming months as it continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings nationwide.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With 70 locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

