Velera Partners with Kinective to Accelerate Innovation and Time-to-Market for Financial Software Products

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velera, a leading credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Kinective, a trailblazer in digital connectivity, document workflow and branch automation for the banking sector. This collaboration will help Velera deliver next-generation solutions to its credit union clients by leveraging Kinective’s Gateway™, a revolutionary solution that is reshaping how Fintechs introduce new products across the financial services landscape.

At the core of this partnership is Kinective Gateway, a groundbreaking integration technology that eliminates the development challenges normally associated with integrating new software products into a diverse ecosystem of core banking systems. Historically, fintechs have been constrained by the need for time-consuming and costly development work to integrate with each individual core system used by prospective financial institutions.

Kinective Gateway dramatically changes the game by offering a single, powerful integration point that opens access to an entire ecosystem of core systems. For Velera, this means faster time-to-market for its products, streamlined development, and significant cost reduction allowing it to deliver even more value to its credit union clients.

"Velera is committed to empowering credit unions with leading-edge solutions," said Chuck Fagan, president and CEO of Velera. "With Kinective’s Gateway, we can better and more efficiently deploy new products, providing our credit union clients with a competitive edge to deliver the solutions, services and products to meet the evolving needs of their members."

"Kinective Gateway is designed to unlock the potential of fintechs by removing the traditional barriers that have long delayed product development and rollout," said Stephen Baker, CEO of Kinective. "With Velera’s partnership, we’re showcasing how Gateway can enable credit unions with greater choice by providing access to new technology faster and more efficiently. This is just the start – Gateway is poised to transform the industry, revolutionizing how fintechs deliver advanced products while opening access for financial institutions to leverage the best new technologies to modernize their business."

Kinective’s Gateway stands as a key proof point of the company’s vision for the future of banking: to simplify access to the technology that drives innovation, empowering financial institutions to remain competitive in an ever-evolving market.

About Kinective

Kinective is the leading provider of digital connectivity, document workflow, and branch automation software for the banking sector. With the most comprehensive, open, and connected technology ecosystem in banking, Kinective helps financial institutions unlock new services, modernize operations, and elevate client experiences to enhance their competitive edge. Kinective serves more than 3,000 banks and credit unions, giving them the power to accelerate innovation and deliver better banking to the communities they serve.

For more information about Kinective, visit www.kinective.io or connect with the company via the contact information provided below.

About Velera

Velera, formerly PSCU/Co-op Solutions, is the nation’s premier payments credit union service organization (CUSO) and an integrated financial technology solutions provider. With over four decades of industry experience and a commitment to service excellence and innovation, the company serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, operating with velocity to help its clients keep pace with the rapid momentum of change and fuel growth in the new era of financial services. Velera leverages its expertise and resources on behalf of credit unions and their members, offering an end-to-end product portfolio that includes payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, shared branching and 24/7/365 member support via its contact centers.

For more information, visit velera.com.