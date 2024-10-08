Phreesia Joins the Network Advertising Initiative as a Member, Demonstrating Ongoing Commitment to Industry-Leading Privacy Practices

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to consumer data privacy, Phreesia is pleased to announce it has joined the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), a non–profit organization and the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and use for digital advertising. As a member, Phreesia will work with the NAI to promote consumer-centric privacy practices in healthcare and take a leadership role in shaping the national conversation around data privacy.

“ We are excited to join the NAI, an organization that shares our dedication to responsible data use,” said Phreesia’s Chief Privacy Officer, Melissa Mitchell. “ At Phreesia, we’ve built our platform of personalized health content on the principles of privacy and consent—we focused on affirmative opt-in consent years before others followed suit—and we maintain strict privacy standards for our entire portfolio, including more recent additions like MediFind. We’re looking forward to working with the NAI to advocate for a future in which everyone is in charge of their health information.”

As part of its membership, Phreesia will work with the NAI to advocate for national policies and guidance that allow for the beneficial use of healthcare data while preserving consumer privacy.

“ We’re thrilled to welcome Phreesia to the NAI,” said Leigh Freund, the organization’s President and CEO. “ Companies that handle patient data must navigate a complex legal and regulatory landscape, including new and evolving state privacy requirements, and Phreesia’s membership shows its commitment to managing such data in a responsible and privacy protective manner.”

Providing high-quality, relevant health information at key decision-making points along a person’s unique care journey can positively impact their health outcomes. Phreesia research shows that consumers welcome personalized health content because it connects them to information most relevant for their individual needs. In a Phreesia survey of more than 9,200 people, more than 4 in 5 said they value receiving new and relevant information about medications or therapies related to them or their health condition(s).

“ At Phreesia, we’ve seen that access to personalized information at important moments in consumers’ health journeys can support their engagement in their health, improve their interactions with their healthcare providers, and even saves lives by increasing rates of vaccination, supporting preventive screening and driving earlier diagnosis,” said Phreesia’s SVP of Life Sciences, David Linetsky. “ For over two decades, the NAI has championed models that prioritize choice and transparency. We are proud to be a member and uphold those high standards by prioritizing privacy and consent in our products and services.”

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 150 million patient visits in 2023—more than 1 in 10 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

About the NAI

Founded in 2000, the NAI is a non–profit organization and the leading self-regulatory association dedicated to responsible data collection and use for digital advertising, with nearly 100 advertising technology businesses as members. The NAI works closely with its members, leading advertisers and publishers, and other key stakeholders to promote policies and voluntary practices for responsible data-driven advertising across digital media. We are a champion of strong industry self-regulation and co-regulation, whereby industry efforts can play a complementary role to maximize industry compliance, and reduce the burden on enforcement. To learn more, visit thenai.org.