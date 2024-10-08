CapIntel Joins with FactSet to Increase Advisor Success

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading proposal generation and client engagement platform, and FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, have entered a strategic partnership to enhance the wealth management experience. Within the FactSet Workstation, advisors can now create and share CapIntel’s digital, compliant, and personalized proposals for a seamless workflow and user experience.

FactSet’s thorough analytics offerings combined with CapIntel’s comprehensive and engaging investment presentations will help drive meaningful conversations that build investor trust and satisfaction throughout all stages of the client lifecycle.

James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel, said, “We believe this combined offering creates a groundbreaking client-service and investment tech stack. Advisors will have a simple, seamless, and powerful way to analyze investments and speak to their clients about them. At the end of the day, it’s about articulating your value and making clients feel confident and heard. This partnership with FactSet reflects our commitment to constant innovation and making clients better understand their investments.”

In today’s competitive wealth management landscape, advisors must demonstrate they understand each client’s unique situation, goals, and preferences. According to CapIntel’s 2024 Investor Engagement Report, 65% of investors say this level of personalized service is why they continue to work with their advisor. To satisfy client needs, firms must focus on client engagement and create personalized experiences at scale.

Greg King, Senior Director, Head of Wealth Management at FactSet, said, “FactSet is committed to enhancing our technology capabilities to create efficiencies for advisors. CapIntel offers exceptional technology with a thoughtful visual design for proposal generation, a key area where our clients seek improvement to drive growth in their books of business. We are thrilled to combine FactSet's trusted content and advisor solutions with CapIntel’s innovative workflows, enabling advisors to engage more effectively and dedicate more time to what truly matters—their clients.”

FactSet’s Workstation provides advisors with industry-leading data and analytics that empower clients to make informed investment decisions. Now, with CapIntel digital proposals available at the click of a button, creating personalized experiences for clients will be more accessible, transparent, and comprehensive than ever before.

As of today, CapIntel presentations will be available to advisors on the FactSet Workstation.

About CapIntel:

CapIntel is a B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate the wealth management industry for better client experience and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 20,000 advisors and wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.

About FactSet:

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,200 global clients, including over 216,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.