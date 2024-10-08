ODDSworks and RAW iGaming Sign North American Distribution deal.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ODDSworks is proud to announce an agreement has been finalized to bring RAW iGaming’s most popular casino-proven games to ODDSworks’ customers via the BETguard™ Remote Game Server in North America.

RAW’s games will be showcased at ODDSworks’ G2E booth, 4101, October 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. Particular attention will be focused on the smash hit “Joker and the Thief.”

With four other games from RAW iGaming, ODDSworks will showcase Joker & The Thief, the North American debut of RAW’s patent-pending “SuperSlice®” technology. RAW is building a library around this exciting game mechanic along with other high-performing patent-pending mechanics such as SuperSymbols® and SuperTracks®.

Tom Wood, CEO of RAW iGaming, said "Our collaboration with ODDSworks is an important milestone for RAW iGaming, as it creates a gateway to the North American market for our unique, innovative games. “. We are very excited to deliver our games to ODDSworks’ customers and their players.”

RAW develops innovative, easy-to-understand and boundary-pushing games.

RAW’s games will soon be launched in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Connecticut and Mexico.

ODDSworks CEO, Shridar Joshi noted, "There is a tremendous amount of potential in the market waiting to be capitalized on, and we expect to partner with other amazing companies like RAW iGaming moving into the future. ODDSworks is well-positioned to be the go-to place for special, unique online games."

The ODDSworks game library consists of a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds, and features.

Many of these games have already had successful runs in US land-based and European online markets.

About RAW iGaming

RAW iGaming, founded in March 2021, by well-known industry experts, is a unique studio with a conviction to create entertainment that stands out through innovation and patent-pending technologies.

For more about RAW iGaming visit, RAWiGaming.com

About ODDSworks

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, ODDSworks specializes in delivering world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated and real money gaming markets. The BETguard™ RGS platform and O-Connect aggregation layer is approved and operating in multiple jurisdictions including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Quebec. It powers the ODDSworks’ and selected partners games. ODDSworks has integrated with many major online casinos and provides their unique, market-proven game library to players.

The ODDSworks game portfolio includes a vast range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with top quality graphics, sounds and features. ODDSworks’ team now brings over 100 years of gaming experience to the table.

For more about ODDSworks visit, ODDSworks.com