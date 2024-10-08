EVPassport Deploys Salesforce Service Cloud to Enhance Driver Support and Site Success

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EVPassport, a global EV charging network, today announced an expanded relationship with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, to enhance the EVPassport customer experience.

By deploying Salesforce Service Cloud, EVPassport strengthens its customer experience strategy, enabling the company to deliver personalized, enhanced, and efficient service and support to its enterprise and commercial business customers and electric vehicle drivers. Today’s news strengthens EVPassport’s position as the leading EV charging network leader for unparalleled customer satisfaction, loyalty, and reliability.

“With Salesforce, we found a strategic partner that genuinely understands the unique aspects of our driver experience and upholds a customer-first mindset,” said Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and CEO of EVPassport. “As we build the mobility experience of tomorrow, it’s essential that we have the best partners in place with the scale and power required to elevate our customer experience to the next level of excellence with our network. We are proud to take this exciting leap by investing in Salesforce, the most innovative customer service solution, to meet the evolving needs of our customers, sites, and communities for years to come and exceed their expectations.”

Salesforce's Service Cloud platform streamlines EVPassport's customer experience operations, enabling the company to gain deeper insights into each driver's journey and ultimately deliver a seamless, personalized user experience. Service Cloud provides purpose-built functionality, data models, and applications designed to delight EVPassport customers and accelerate time to value.

Shahidi added, “By harnessing the power of CRM, data, and AI, EVPassport gains a more complete view of its customers, enabling our support agents to form even deeper customer connections and improve productivity.”

EVPassport LLC is the Nation’s most reliable EV Charging Network. The company was founded by a team of leaders across technologies, enterprise software, and financial services. Together, the founding team represents experience from companies like X, Oracle, Salesforce, Booz Allen, and the White House. EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies worldwide that place a high value on the satisfaction of their customers. EVPassport is based in Santa Monica, California, and is backed by a $25-billion-dollar private equity firm. Some of EVPassport’s customers include Fairfield Residential, Ace Parking, Brookfield, MJW Investments, Nuveen, and National Development. To learn more, please visit www.evpassport.com.

