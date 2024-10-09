H2O.ai Collaborates With the AI Verify Foundation to Power Responsible Adoption of AI at Scale

SINGAPORE & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H2O.ai, the open-source leader in generative AI and machine learning, today announced a collaboration with AI Verify to ensure the safe deployment of AI. As a part of the collaboration, H2O has launched an initiative alongside the foundation to provide clients the ability to test and govern their AI systems using H2O’s platform and further the global open-source community.

As a part of the collaboration, H2O has agreed to contribute benchmarks and code to AI Verify’s open-source Project Moonshot toolkit for Large Language Modeling (LLM) application testing and provide support for tests recommended by AI Verify on its Machine Learning (ML) and LLM Ops platform.

At H2O.ai, we believe that responsible AI starts with ensuring transparency, accountability, and governance throughout the lifecycle of AI systems, from development to deployment. We have developed robust tools like H2O EvalStudio for customers to systematically assess the performance, security, fairness, and overall effectiveness of LLMs and Retrieval-Augmented Generation systems. Our collaboration with AI Verify Foundation will further strengthen such efforts, ensuring organizations can meet both internal governance standards and external regulatory requirements.

“H2O has been committed to the open-source community since our founding and we believe every organization should have a strategy to safely test AI,” said Sri Ambati, CEO and co-founder of H2O.ai. “Working with AI Verify clearly aligns with our values and we look forward to continue leading the charge for responsible AI adoption.”

“We believe that appropriate tools and approaches to AI testing is critical to enable adoption of AI for society, business and citizens,” said Shameek Kundu, executive director at the AI Verify Foundation. “We are very pleased to have H2O, an active member of the foundation, as a partner in this journey.”

H2O’s contribution to AI Verify’s Project Moonshot provides one of the world’s first LLM Evaluation Toolkits, designed to integrate benchmarking, red teaming, and testing baselines. The toolkit helps developers, compliance teams, and AI system owners manage LLM deployment risks by providing a seamless way to evaluate their applications’ performance, both pre- and post-deployment.

This announcement comes on the heels of H2O’s AI 100 List, which recognizes the top 100 individuals driving innovation and impact in artificial intelligence across industries and sectors globally. For more information about H2O.ai please visit H2O.ai.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open-source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPT, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.

About the AI Verify Foundation

The AI Verify Foundation aims to harness the collective power and contributions of the global open-source community to develop AI testing tools to enable responsible AI. The Foundation promotes best practices and standards for AI. The not-for-profit Foundation is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Infocommunications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).