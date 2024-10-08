Triton Digital Partners with NZME to Transform Digital Audio Strategy in New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries, today announced its partnership with New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME), New Zealand’s largest multi-media company offering market-leading newspapers, audio brands, and digital platforms. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in NZME’s digital audio strategy as they transition their streaming, podcasting, and monetisation operations to Triton Digital and begin leveraging Triton’s recently acquired Sounder platform for advanced contextual targeting capabilities.

Through this partnership, Triton Digital will provide NZME with an unparalleled suite of tools for content distribution, monetisation, and advanced audio analytics in New Zealand. These tools include the Triton Ad Platform and Triton Audio Marketplace. Furthermore, the integration of Sounder’s technology will empower NZME with deep audio insights, allowing them to refine their podcasting strategy and maximise monetisation opportunities. Triton Digital’s scalable and reliable solutions will ensure that NZME’s audience enjoys a premium listening experience across all digital platforms while supporting NZME’s long-term growth objectives in the competitive digital audio space.

“By combining our cutting-edge technology with NZME’s dynamic content, we are setting a new standard for digital audio in New Zealand,” said Richard Palmer, VP of Market Development and Strategy for APAC at Triton Digital. “Our collaboration represents a significant milestone for both Triton Digital and NZME as the audio industry continues to grow in the region. We will enhance the listener experience and provide NZME with the tools needed to deliver quality and reliable listening experiences and drive innovation in the digital audio space."

The partnership not only benefits NZME by enhancing its digital audio content and monetisation strategies but also strengthens Triton Digital’s presence in the New Zealand market. This builds on Triton's successful partnership with NOVA Entertainment in Australia to introduce advanced contextual targeting and brand suitability tools. With Triton's technology, NZME can deliver a premium audio experience while offering advertisers unmatched targeting and brand safety, ensuring long-term success in the digital audio space.

Jason Winstanley, Chief Audio Officer at NZME, says: "We are really pleased to be partnering with Triton Digital – their expertise and innovative solutions will support NZME’s digital audio strategy, helping take it to the next level. NZME is strategically focused on our digital transformation programme, and staying ahead in the digital audio landscape is a big part of that. This partnership will significantly enhance our ability to guarantee quality of broadcast or future proof our radio streams and monetise our audio content effectively.”

Triton Digital’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region continues to expand. Last year, Triton launched Podcast Metrics Demos+ in Australia, which has empowered publishers and advertisers with advanced audience insights, driving more targeted and effective campaigns across the region. Additionally, Triton Digital is committed to innovating as industry needs evolve and its acquisition of Sounder in March 2024 has enhanced its existing audio streaming and podcasting technology, offering a more seamless, data-driven advertising experience for brands, agencies, publishers, and podcasters. These strategic moves continue to solidify Triton Digital’s position as a leader in the global digital audio industry.

To learn more about Triton Digital, please visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading streaming audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global audio industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About NZME

NZME is New Zealand’s largest multi-media company, reaching 9 in every 10 Kiwis, employing more than 1200 people across its 37 offices nationwide, and has more than 50 brands across its audio, publishing, and digital platforms. It’s home to some of the country’s most loved and listened to radio stations including Newstalk ZB, The Hits, ZM and Coast, and digital audio platform iHeartRadio. NZME owns one of the country's leading newspapers – NZ Herald, as well as a number of regional and community news publications across New Zealand, as well as several digital news platforms. OneRoof is NZME’s real estate platform - providing housing market trends, insights, news and tips for renters, sellers and buyers.