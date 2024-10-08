Move Concierge Announces Partnership with Real Estate Brokerage Platform Side

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Move Concierge, a revolutionary service that connects utilities and home services for new homebuyers, has announced a key partnership with Side, the only real estate brokerage platform that helps top agents create and grow their own boutique companies.

Through this partnership, real estate agents who work with Side will have access to Move Concierge services through Side Marketplace, enabling them to assist homebuyers by offering services that can make their move seamless and stress-free.

Through Move Concierge, the agents on Side’s platform can help their clients with everything from home security systems to cable installation, utility set-up, home warranties and more. By extending these services, agents can enhance their value proposition and deepen their client relationships, showing that they are willing to go the extra mile for clients to ensure that their transition to a new home is a smooth one.

“In today’s changing market, agents need more than traditional tools – they need services that add real value,” said Move Concierge Chief Revenue Officer Sajag Patel. “Our partnership with Side lets agents offer seamless home set-up, deepening client relationships while they focus on selling homes.”

“At Side, our No. 1 priority is to support our agents by providing them with all the tools they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace,” said Side Co-Founder Edward Wu. “This partnership with Move Concierge is an excellent example of the services we provide our agents to help them grow their businesses.”

“Move Concierge and Side are both dedicated to elevating the client experience and empowering extraordinary real estate professionals to offer greater value,” added Move Concierge President Jason Lindwall.

Established in 2009, Utility Concierge pioneered the connection services industry by being the first to offer new movers a comprehensive suite of essential services as they set up their home. To facilitate this, Move Concierge partners with real estate professionals nationwide and empowers them to go above and beyond for their clients by making their move as stress-free as possible. Through Move Concierge, agents can provide clients with one point of contact to set up all of their home services – saving them time, money and stress.

About Move Concierge

Move Concierge is a revolutionary service for connecting utilities and home services like TV, internet, phone, home automation and security. The company’s no-cost, white-glove service provides clients with a personal concierge to customize a whole-home connection plan, place orders and schedule installations for each service — all with a single point of contact. Since its founding in 2009, the company has been dedicated to surpassing great customer service, setting the bar by providing a mind-blowing client experience. Move Concierge was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine.

About Side

Side is the industry’s only real estate brokerage platform, empowering the very best agents, teams and indie brokers to create and grow their own companies — without the time, cost or risk of operating a brokerage. Unlike consumer-facing brokerage brands, Side works behind the scenes to provide our partners with time-saving technology and premier support services. This way, they’re free to focus on what matters most: serving their clients and communities. The company is headquartered in San Francisco.