Dover Fueling Solutions and GRUBBRR Take Fueling Up to the Next Level with Self-Ordering DFS Anthem UX® Platform Promotion

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, and GRUBBRR®, a global leader in self-ordering solutions, are excited to announce that they are giving any fueling site equipped with the DFS Anthem UX® platform a full year of DX Market™ powered by GRUBBRR® subscription free.

DX Market™ powered by GRUBBRR® is revolutionizing the way consumers experience fueling stations by offering seamless food and drink ordering directly from the pump. During the fueling process, customers can conveniently browse and order items from the site’s convenience store. This promotion brings significant value to both the customer experience and the bottom line for participating fueling sites.

“We are excited to partner with DFS by merging our proven software with their advanced technologies to bring this enhanced experience to consumers while driving revenue for merchants,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of GRUBBRR®. “The system streamlines the ordering process and creates a new and innovative way to engage customers. They can fuel up their cars and their appetites right from the pump.”

Enhancing the Customer Experience and Driving Revenue

This unique partnership between DFS and GRUBBRR is designed to enhance the fueling experience while driving additional revenue streams for convenience store operators. By integrating DX Market™ into the fueling process, site operators can offer a range of food and drink options, leading to increased sales and greater customer satisfaction.

“We’re happy to partner with GRUBBRR to bring this valuable promotion to fueling sites equipped with the DFS Anthem UX® platform,” said John Morris, Senior Director, Product Innovation at Dover Fueling Solutions. “Our goal is to enhance the customer experience, and DX Market™ powered by GRUBBRR® is an excellent way to innovate on that experience while creating new revenue opportunities for site owners.”

Promotion Details

Eligibility: Any current or future sites with DFS Anthem UX® technology as long as the DX Market™ install is completed by January 31, 2025.

Offer: Twelve (12) months free of a DX Market™ powered by GRUBBRR® subscription.

Benefits: Enhanced customer convenience, increased food and beverage sales, and the ability to maximize revenue during fueling sessions.

How It Works

Customers at participating fueling sites will be able to order food and beverages directly from the pump interface during their fueling experience. Once the order is placed, the items will be prepared by the convenience store and made available for in-store or drive-thru pickup and payment.

With more customers seeking contactless, convenient shopping options, the DX Market™ powered by GRUBBRR® offers a modern solution that meets their needs while boosting sales for site operators. This collaboration between Dover Fueling Solutions and GRUBBRR provides a key advantage for site owners looking to offer an enhanced, differentiated experience.

“As the world steers toward a more digital landscape, we remain steadfast to developing revolutionary technology that provides ease and efficiency for keeping pace with our lifestyles,” continued Zietz.

You can experience GRUBBRR’s premier self-ordering solutions at restaurants, retailers, stadiums and arenas, amusement parks, casinos, micro markets, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR, visit GRUBBRR.com or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is the leader in self-ordering technologies that are revolutionizing the way commerce is transacted. GRUBBRR’s award-winning ecosystem, which includes kiosks, kitchen display systems, order progress boards, digital menu signage, mobile ordering, and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and improve the consumer experience. With solutions that are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, GRUBBRR powers both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theaters, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more.

About Dover Fueling Solutions

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.