Conti Federal Awarded $29.6M Contract to Construct Army Reserve Training Center at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico

Conti Federal Services, a leading construction and engineering firm for the U.S. federal government specializing in military construction and critical infrastructure, has been awarded a $29.6M contract for the construction of an Army Reserve Training Center (USARC) at Fort Buchanan in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

The contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Louisville District for the construction of a 1,400-member Army Reserve Center (ARC) Training Building in the vicinity of Fort Buchanan. Primary facilities include the construction of an ARC Training Building comprised of classrooms, assembly hall, arms vault, restrooms, and unit storage areas for 27 Army Reserve units. Facilities will be built to seismic code requirements as well as include antiterrorism force protection (AFP) and physical security measures. The expected completion date is February 2027.

“We are honored to contribute to the readiness and resilience of our nation’s military forces especially the critical components of our National Guard and Reserve forces prepared to deploy and execute crucial missions at a moment’s notice. We look forward to partnering with USACE Louisville to deliver a successful project,” expresses Pat Hogan, Project Executive. “Our team brings valuable experience from previous projects in the region, and we look forward to delivering a state-of-the-art Army Reserve Training Center at Fort Buchanan.”

Conti Federal has extensive experience working on projects throughout the Caribbean, including constructing a COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility on St. Croix in only 22 days at the onset of the pandemic. The project was awarded Best Healthcare Project for the Southeast Region and runner-up for Project of the Year by Engineering News-Record.

Fort Buchanan is the only active Army installation in Puerto Rico and the Greater Antilles, serving and supporting a population of 130,000 people, including Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard soldiers, the Air Force National Guard, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Reserve personnel, as well as Department of Defense civilians, veterans, retirees, and military family members. The installation also supports 32 federal agencies stationed in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

