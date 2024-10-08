Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) Announces Strategic Collaboration with GSMA to Enhance Global Mobile Connectivity

LAS VEGAS & SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) is proud to announce a transformative collaboration with the GSMA, the premier global organization representing mobile operators and the broader mobile ecosystem. This alliance is set to push the boundaries of mobile technology, redefine the future of mobile satellite communications, and drive unprecedented advancements in connectivity for consumers and enterprises worldwide.

Together, MSSA and GSMA will explore cutting-edge approaches to integrating Direct-to-Device (D2D) and Internet of Things (IoT) services via Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) satellites, anchored in the latest 3GPP standards. Together, MSSA and GSMA are committed to facilitating an ecosystem where open, interoperable systems seamlessly connect terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, creating a new era of ubiquitous global connectivity.

Key to this partnership is the ambition to enhance the efficiency and scalability of satellite communications, ensuring cost-effective deployment across the globe. By forging cooperative agreements with cellular operators, a new dimension of mobile services can be enabled, empowering consumers and enterprises with seamless satellite-augmented capabilities.

This alliance is not just about collaboration – it's about shaping the future. MSSA and GSMA will share their combined expertise, pioneering approaches and technical innovations that will drive the industry forward. Together, they will support new standards for sustainable network design and operation, and facilitate economies of scale, ensuring that the benefits of this collaboration are enjoyed across the entire mobile ecosystem.

Mark Dankberg, Chairman, MSSA, underscored the game-changing nature of this partnership: “This alliance with GSMA represents a bold leap forward in the evolution of mobile connectivity. We are joining forces to push the limits of what’s possible, bringing the power of satellite technology to millions of users globally. This is more than a partnership – it’s a revolution in how the world connects.”

Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA, echoed this sentiment: “Our collaboration with MSSA is based on the shared objective of reaching new benchmarks for global connectivity. By combining our strengths, we are laying the foundation for a future where satellite and terrestrial networks are fully integrated to provide unparalleled service and coverage.”

About MSSA

The Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) advances the development of direct-to-device (D2D) and IoT connectivity through an ecosystem of Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) providers that are committed to seamlessly extending mobile coverage globally. Founding members Viasat, Terrestar Solutions, Ligado Networks, Omnispace and Yahsat support a vision focused on facilitating the integration and evolution of terrestrial and satellite mobile networks to deliver scalable, sustainable, and affordable high-performance cellular-like services to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. To support this rapidly emerging market, the non-profit association will work to ensure MSS L- and S-band operators play a central role in facilitating the future of a robust and competitive D2D services market. Through the coordinated deployment of technical standards and enhancement of regulatory frameworks, the MSSA drives new initiatives to foster support for MSS-based services leveraging the 3GPP mobile standards. For more information, visit our About page, sign up for our Interest List, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today’s biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world’s largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

