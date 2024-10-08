PPG and Shaw Industries sign strategic agreement for resinous flooring products

PPG has signed a strategic agreement with Shaw Industries to offer the PPG FLOORING™ line of resinous flooring products. (Image credit: StockRocket / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PPG has signed a strategic agreement with Shaw Industries to offer the PPG FLOORING™ line of resinous flooring products. (Image credit: StockRocket / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PITTSBURGH & DALTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has signed a strategic agreement with flooring leader Shaw Industries Group, Inc. to offer the PPG FLOORING™ line of resinous flooring products. The products will be available to Shaw’s customers in the commercial property market via its Patcraft® brand. The partnership helps expand the market reach for PPG’s products and adds to Shaw’s expansive portfolio of flooring and surface solutions.

Resinous flooring is known for its durability, versatility and aesthetic appeal, particularly for institutional, industrial and workplace environments. The extensive PPG Flooring portfolio provides chemical and abrasion resistance for concrete floors, ensuring long-lasting results.

“As a customer-centric organization, Shaw is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences by offering a wide array of flooring solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients,” said Kelley Fain, executive vice-president of Shaw’s commercial business. “With resinous flooring growing in popularity, PPG is an ideal partner for our Patcraft brand due to its deep expertise in resinous coatings and commitment to innovation. Patcraft focuses on offering customers solutions to fill the needs of high-performance environments. Together, we aim to transform spaces and customer experiences.”

“At PPG, we continually strive to solve customer challenges by collaborating with partners to find the best path forward,” said Jenn Solcz, PPG vice president, Protective and Marine Coatings U.S. and Canada. “Shaw’s position as a leading flooring provider with expansive customer reach gives PPG even greater access to the market. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies.”

About Patcraft

Driven by imagination, intention and purpose, Patcraft creates high-performance flooring for every market sector. As a leading soft and hard surface commercial brand, we hold ourselves to the highest standards, delivering award-winning, high-quality products that transform spaces and human experiences. Inspire, create, and transform every day with Patcraft.

About Shaw Industries

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson, Tuftex, COREtec, Shaw Floors, Patcraft, Philadelphia Commercial, Shaw Contract, Shaw Sports Turf, Shawgrass, Southwest Greens, Watershed Geo and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with more than $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings, and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $18.2 billion in 2023. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets, and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

PPG Flooring is a trademark and the PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

Patcraft is a registered trademark owned by and exclusively licensed to Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

CATEGORY Protective and Marine Coatings