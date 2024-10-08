AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Previsor Insurance Company, MEM Protect Insurance Company, MEM Shield Insurance Company and MEM Secure Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned Preliminary Credit Assessments (PCA) to Previsor Insurance Company (Previsor) (Centennial, CO), MEM Protect Insurance Company (MEM Protect), MEM Shield Insurance Company (MEM Shield) and MEM Secure Insurance Company (MEM Secure) with Financial Strength Assessments of A- pca (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessments of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlooks assigned to these PCAs are stable. All companies are domiciled in Columbia, MO unless otherwise specified. Collectively, these companies are referred to as Underwriting Entities.

The PCAs reflect AM Best’s expectation that the Underwriting Entities will qualify to be members of the Missouri Employers Mutual Insurance Group (Group) rating unit. The Underwriting Entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of Missouri Employers’ Mutual Insurance Company (MEM), and the PCAs reflect the anticipation that the Underwriting Entities will participate in a 100% reinsurance agreement with MEM.

MEM specializes in workers’ compensation insurance, particularly within the Midwest region. The Underwriting Entities are strategically important to the Group as MEM Protect, MEM Shield and MEM Secure were established as part of MEM’s ongoing strategic initiative to transition from a public state-sponsored mutual insurance company to a private mutual insurance company, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Previsor has been a wholly owned subsidiary of MEM since its purchase in 2011. The transition will allow MEM to better serve its customers, expand geographically and streamline operations. The Underwriting Entities will benefit from internal reinsurance and shares common management and operational capabilities.

The PCAs of the Underwriting Entities reflect the balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

