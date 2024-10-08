Vanderlande Expands Flexible Automation Offering Through Collaboration with Hai Robotics

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanderlande, a global leader for future-proof warehouse automation solutions, announced today it will offer Hai Robotics’ Automated Case-Handling Mobile Robot driven systems in its Tote AV portfolio in North America. ACRs are ground-based automated robots that operate in a secured, fully automated environment for case and tote handling in warehouses.

This collaboration enables warehouse leaders to leverage best-in-class technologies and the reliable project delivery of Vanderlande. Hai’s portfolio seamlessly complements Vanderlande’s shuttle-based ADAPTO automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), which delivers exceptional storage density and throughput for high-performance fulfillment operations relied upon by the world’s largest brands.

Hai Robotics’ ACRs bring a truly modular approach to warehouse automation applicable for both greenfield and existing warehouses. The system is also designed to be adapted with minimum disruption to ongoing operations, offering an appealing option for businesses who anticipate frequent or major changes over time. The robotic equipment operates within systems constructed of almost any standards racking, container type and size, and requires lower environmental requirements for installation. Vanderlande’s Tote AV provides options for facilities looking to automate their facilities with automated storage & retrieval systems where shuttle-based systems may not be appropriate.

“ At Vanderlande, we are committed to providing our customers with the material handling and fulfillment solutions they need to realize their goals, regardless of where they are in their automation journey,” said Greg Conner, president of warehouse solutions at Vanderlande. “ We continually evaluate innovations that can be integrated into our portfolio and further empower and provide flexibility to our customers. In shared deployments, we have seen the powerful impact of Hai Robotics’ ACRs and know they are ideally suited for organizations that need to quickly deploy an automated picking and storage solution or modernize existing facilities.”

The addition of Hai Robotics’ ACR into the Tote AV portfolio reflects Vanderlande’s ongoing commitment to integrate best-of-breed technologies into its comprehensive solutions suite. Designed to answer warehouse leaders’ most pressing operational questions, Vanderlande’s portfolio enables the fully integrated and modular approach that fast-growing organizations need to ensure that their material handling systems are always up to the task.

“ Hai Robotics is a market leader in ACR technology with extensive experience and successful deployments in North America,” adds Conner. “ Together with Vanderlande’s portfolio, execution capabilities and project delivery capabilities, Hai Robotics and Vanderlande can provide North American customers with flexible AS/RS solutions with short install timelines and a robust ROI.”

Proven benefits of Hai Robotics’ ACRs include:

Increases operational efficiency up to 4x over manual processes and workflows;

Reduce storage footprint up to 75%;

Increase daily order throughput by 3x;

Increase order picking accuracy to 99.9%;

Allows existing brownfield sites or older facilities to advance operations with automation;

Do not require tracks or structural grid systems;

Eliminates human travel for order picking;

Uses traditional racking systems that can be quickly constructed.

“ We're excited to collaborate with Vanderlande to revolutionize warehouse automation in North America,” said Matt Kelly, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Commercial Development at Hai Robotics USA. “ By merging our cutting-edge robotics with Vanderlande's proven automation expertise, we’re enabling businesses to optimize their operations, increase scalability, and drive greater efficiency like never before.”

Learn more about Vanderlande’s flexible and scalable solutions at www.vanderlande.com/us.

About Vanderlande

Established in 1949, Vanderlande is a market-leading, global partner for future-proof logistic process automation in the warehousing, airports and parcel sectors. Its extensive portfolio of integrated solutions – innovative systems, intelligent software and life-cycle services – results in the realization of fast, reliable and efficient automation technology.

Owned by Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) and a part of Toyota Automated Logistics Group (TALG), Vanderlande has more than 9,000 employees, all committed to moving its customers’ businesses forward at diverse locations on every continent. With a revenue of $2.4 billion, it has established a worldwide reputation over the past seven decades as a global partner for future-proof logistic process automation. Learn more about Vanderlande here.

About Hai Robotics

Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS). They are committed to elevating the world’s access to inventory by providing smart, fast, flexible, and efficient warehouse automation.

Their intelligent and rugged award-winning equipment drives highly flexible AS/RS solutions constructed of standard racking and moves containers of varying sizes and material, or uncontained goods. Hai Robotics’ solutions increase vertical storage up to 39+ feet (12 meters) high and maximize storage density to reduce customers’ storage footprints. Their systems increase workflow efficiency gains, enhance inventory management, and provide high order pick accuracy.

Learn more about Hai Robotics at www.HaiRobotics.com