Lucid Motors Selects Everspin’s PERSYST MRAM for Gravity Electric SUV

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, today announced that Lucid Motors will use its PERSYST MRAM in its recently released Gravity SUV. The MR25H256A, a 256Kb serial MRAM, was selected because it meets the AEC Q100 Grade 1 specification of -40C to 125C temperature operation. The MRAM is used in the Gravity to handle data logging and parameter storage to assist in the efficient operation of the all-electric powertrain.

"The selection of our PERSYST product family for both the Lucid Gravity SUV and the Lucid Air is a testament to the reliability and performance our MRAM products provide in demanding environments,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO of Everspin Technologies. “As the automotive industry evolves, the ability to ensure data integrity and system resilience is critical, and our memory solutions continue to play an essential role in meeting those challenges."

Everspin’s PERSYST family of MRAM’s represent the highest performing persistent memory in the industry. With virtually infinite write endurance, customers can adopt MRAM and be confident that the product performance will not degrade over the life of the system. Combined with very fast write speed and low read latency, PERSYST MRAM can handle the most stringent memory workloads and protect vital user data, even in the event of power loss or interruption.

Everspin Technologies, Inc., is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest-performance, non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Centers, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.