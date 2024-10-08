Too Good To Go Partners With Hanshow To Take Surplus Food Management To The Next Level In Grocery Stores

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Too Good To Go, the global social impact company operating the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, and Hanshow, a global leader in IoT and digital store solutions, are proud to announce a global partnership to help reduce food waste. The Integration of Too Good To Go’s end-to-end surplus food management solution and Hanshow’s advanced electronic shelf label (ESL) solution is poised to create real value for food retailers by streamlining the product expiry date check process.

Six test stores in France have implemented Hanshow’s ESLs equipped with LED-flashing pick-to-light functionality along with Too Good To Go Platform to unlock value from excess inventory by seamlessly tracking and redistributing surplus.

Reducing Food Waste By Boosting Efficiency and Sustainability

Too Good To Go Platform generates a near-expiry product shortlist for store employees, and presents it directly on their handheld PDAs. Instead of having to check 100% of items, only 1-5% of all the products must be checked each day, saving up to 1 hour per day, per employee, while minimizing expired products on shelves.

When employees access the Product Detail page on their Too Good To Go Platform application for date checks, the ESLs flash within two to three seconds, making it much easier to identify and locate the correct products. This innovative solution not only saves time, but also enhances accuracy in identifying products, improving operational efficiency, customer experience, and most importantly reducing food waste.

Pilot's Key Findings and Results

According to the European Grocery Retailing Institute, food waste costs account for nearly 2% of grocery retailers' net sales on average, almost equaling average profit margins. Using Too Good To Go Platform integrated with Hanshow’s ESLs retailers can improve operational efficiency, increase profitability, and reduce food waste.

This integration aims to reduce the time spent locating products by at least 20%, potentially saving over 39 employee work hours per store each year. In the current test, stores using the integration saw a 12%-time savings per product compared to three similar stores that did not implement it. One location reported a 56% reduction in the time spent locating items.

“By combining Too Good To Go Platform with Hanshow’s advanced technology, we are enabling grocery retailers to simplify surplus food management, helping them save both time and resources while making a real impact in the fight against food waste,” says Mateo Rando, Chief Product Officer at Too Good To Go.

"Our collaboration with Too Good To Go showcases Hanshow's commitment to driving sustainability and operational efficiency in the retail industry. By integrating our advanced ESL technology with Too Good To Go Platform, this partnership exemplifies our vision to leverage digital solutions to create meaningful value for both retailers and the environment,” says Liangyan Li, SVP and Head of Global Sales at Hanshow.

