Tuned Global and Beatdapp Announce Strategic Partnership to Combat Streaming Fraud

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tuned Global, the leading B2B platform for building digital music experiences, and Beatdapp, a pioneering streaming fraud detection company, have forged a strategic partnership to enhance the security and transparency of digital music streaming worldwide. This collaboration will enable Tuned Global’s clients to ensure that royalties are fairly distributed to rights holders by incorporating Beatdapp’s advanced fraud detection capabilities into the Tuned Global platform.

Tuned Global provides businesses with a robust suite of tools to create customised digital music services and experiences from content delivery and APIs to white-label streaming apps. Now, with the integration of Beatdapp’s fraud detection technology into their platform, clients can effectively combat fraudulent activity, protecting legitimate rights holders and ensuring optimal royalty distribution to artists. Beatdapp uses hundreds of anonymised data points collected by Tuned Global’s backend to detect patterns and behaviours indicative of fraudulent streams with greater speed and accuracy. This seamless integration makes it easy for clients to activate Beatdapp’s detection services and ensure their streaming services are protected from day one.

Fraud is a pervasive issue in the music industry. Beatdapp, which has analysed approximately 4 trillion streams and over 40 trillion user events, estimates that at least 10% of global streams are fraudulent. Recently, 50% of the streams from more than 50 distributors on platforms monitored by Beatdapp were fraudulent. This siphoning of revenue from legitimate rights holders underscores the importance of tackling fraud across the industry.

The issue extends beyond traditional digital service providers (DSPs) and music apps, impacting new and emerging music experiences built on platforms such as Discord, VR headsets, gaming consoles, and blockchain or Web3. Tuned Global’s integration of Beatdapp also ensures that these forward-looking platforms incorporate robust fraud detection as a core element of their business models rather than addressing the problem retroactively.

Spiro Arkoudis, Chief Revenue Officer at Tuned Global, noted, "As the music industry evolves, demonstrating active measures to combat streaming fraud will become essential for securing licenses from labels and publishers. Fraud prevention is moving from being a 'nice-to-have' to an industry requirement. Beatdapp is the leader in this space, and their technology is the obvious choice to provide this vital service to our clients."

Beatdapp’s Co-CEOs, Andrew Batey and Morgan Hayduk, emphasised the value of this partnership: "Our deep integration with Tuned Global sets a new industry standard for fraud detection, ensuring every music streaming project built on their platform benefits from our technology. By leveraging the anonymised data collected by Tuned Global, we’re able to detect fraud more precisely and efficiently. This partnership provides us with a powerful framework to expand our reach and establish a standard for fraud prevention across a variety of platforms."

Con Raso, Managing Director of Tuned Global, added, "Integrating Beatdapp’s fraud detection into our platform enables our clients to safeguard their digital music initiatives from the start. This collaboration reflects Tuned Global’s commitment to providing businesses with all the tools necessary to create ethical, sustainable music services. Together with Beatdapp, we are cementing Tuned Global’s reputation as the go-to partner for building and managing successful music ventures."

About Tuned Global

Tuned Global is the leading B2B music and streaming platform upon which businesses and creators can build their digital music ideas. With patented turnkey streaming solutions, advanced APIs, unique user engagement solutions, exemplary scalable infrastructure, and modern catalogue and rights management technology, Tuned Global provides a unique range of services that no other platform offers under one roof, enabling innovation in the ways music is integrated and experienced.

The platform simplifies and accelerates any streaming projects for organisations worldwide. Whether launching or enhancing an audio streaming service or embedding music into a digital platform across devices, Tuned Global’s advanced tech stack and highly skilled teams offer security and reliability across multiple markets and industries, gaining the trust of the world’s top rights holders.

Leading brands such as Spafax (Aviation), Etisalat (Telecom), Warner Music Group (Music), GMM Grammy (Media), Universal Music Group (Music), Sony Music (Music), Lululemon (Fitness), Line Music (Streaming), MediMusic (Medtech), Reactional Music (Gaming), and Gabb Music (OEM) have chosen Tuned Global to power their music experiences.

Tuned Global is committed to shaping the future of digital music experiences, fostering deeper connections with audiences through interactive and personalised music experiences.

About Beatdapp

Beatdapp is a venture backed streaming fraud detection company focused on eliminating streaming fraud and ensuring fair compensation for artists. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C, with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto focused. With its leading technology and team of experts, Beatdapp is set to revolutionise the music industry by providing accurate and transparent streaming data for the music industry that is expected to reach 1.2 billion paid consumers and generate $75 billion in revenue by 2030.

Founded by industry and technology veterans Pouria Assadipour, Andrew Batey and Morgan Hayduk, Beatdapp has emerged as a leading music technology company with deep domain expertise, customer empathy, and the technical ability to solve the most challenging problems presented by the explosion of streamed music consumption worldwide.

Beatdapp is the trusted partner of streaming services, music labels, collection societies, creator tools services, and distributors.