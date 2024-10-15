Celebrated Multi-Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay Brings First Restaurant to Virginia with Arrival of Ramsay’s Kitchen at Caesars Virginia

DANVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is set to open his first Virginia restaurant with the arrival of Ramsay’s Kitchen at Caesars Virginia later this year. Ramsay’s Kitchen is inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad, taking guests on a global culinary journey infused with flavors close to home.

“ Caesars Virginia sets the standard for approachable luxury, and I’m so proud to open my first restaurant here inside this beautiful resort,” said Chef Ramsay. “ My longstanding partnership with Caesars has proven to be a fan favorite time and time again. I’m beyond excited to continue that here in the Commonwealth of Virginia by sharing my take on global cuisine.”

Celebrating Chef Ramsay’s renowned dishes, Ramsay’s Kitchen offers an elegant yet approachable menu. Guests can enjoy signature dishes such as Chef Ramsay’s legendary Beef Wellington, delectable Crispy Skin Salmon, mouthwatering Pan Seared Scallops, or a 24-ounce Bone-In Ribeye. Starters include Virginia Oysters, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes and Sticky Chicken Wings. The dessert menu offers traditional British treats, such as Chef’s Signature Sticky Toffee Pudding and modern favorites, such as Vanilla Mascarpone Cheesecake.

“ Ramsay’s Kitchen brings an elevated dining option not just to our resort, but it brings a world-class option that the region hasn’t seen,” said Chris Albrecht, SVP & GM of Caesars Virginia. “ We’re so grateful that Chef Ramsay chose Caesars Virginia for his latest Ramsay’s Kitchen, and we look forward to introducing our guests to this phenomenal restaurant.”

Located adjacent to Hotel Registration steps off the casino floor, Ramsay’s Kitchen immerses diners in a modern ambiance with rich furnishings and a cozy, intimate setting. The design elements evoke the warmth and effortless sophistication of Gordon Ramsay’s personality and cooking style while providing a gastronomic trip around the world. Ramsay’s Kitchen at Caesars Virginia will offer more than 250 seating options, including a private dining room and an outdoor patio with iconic views of Danville’s historic Three Sisters smokestacks.

Ramsay’s Kitchen at Caesars Virginia is slated to open with the resort later this year and will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. Additional details on Ramsay’s Kitchen and more of the resort’s offerings will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit https://www.caesars.com/caesars-virginia.

About Gordon Ramsay North America

Gordon Ramsay North America comprises the U.S. and Canada restaurant business of acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author Gordon Ramsay. In 2019, Gordon Ramsay inked a deal with private equity firm Lion Capital to expand Gordon Ramsay restaurant concepts across the U.S. and Canada. The company currently has 28 restaurants across Las Vegas, New York City, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Indiana, Orlando, North Carolina, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe, Kansas City, Miami, Oklahoma City, Lake Charles, and Vancouver, several of which are in partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

The group is scaling dining concepts as the company taps into several of Gordon Ramsay’s successful U.S. and international key brands including Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN, Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, Ramsay’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Gordon Ramsay Burger, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips.

In addition to the Gordon Ramsay North America restaurants, there are 58 international restaurants in the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants portfolio worldwide, where Gordon Ramsay holds a total of 8 Michelin stars.

For more information, please visit https://www.gordonramsayrestaurants.com/.

About Caesars Virginia

Roman Luxury Meets Southern Charm – Located in historic Danville, Virginia, the all-new destination resort brings the iconic Caesars brand to the heart of Southern Virginia in style. Set to open in late 2024, Caesars Virginia will provide a luxurious casino resort experience, complete with a full-service spa, pool, world-class dining, upscale bars and lounges, endless gaming action and non-stop entertainment. The 320-room hotel tower will provide stunning floor-to-ceiling panoramic views of the Southern Virginia skyline and the historic “Three Sisters” smokestacks. The resort will also feature more than 90,000 square feet of gaming space, including 1,500 of the newest, most exciting slots, 79 live-action table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP™ poker room and Caesars Sportsbook. With 50,000 square feet of flexible meeting and convention space, Caesars Virginia can accommodate a variety of meeting and event needs. Caesars Virginia is owned in partnership between Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. For more information and to follow progress, please visit www.caesars.com/destinations or find Caesars Virginia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER.