Height.app Unveils First-Ever Autonomous Project Collaboration Tool for Product Builders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Height.app announced today the general availability of the first ever autonomous project collaboration tool. Designed to take the project management out of product management, Height uses a first-of-its-kind approach to AI, embedding a reasoning engine to automate the most tedious legwork of building software.

Setting a new standard compared to the summarization and text generation AI solutions that have dominated the market in recent years, Height is a chat-centric collaboration workspace, autonomous agent, and full-stack project management software all wrapped into one. Much like an autonomous vehicle, Height can handle the most common and persistent project chores on behalf of product managers (PMs) and product development teams, including updating specs, pruning backlogs, and triaging bugs.

PMs, meant to define the strategic direction of products, notoriously spend a disproportionate amount of their brainpower on project maintenance instead. Closing stale tasks, deduplicating bug reports, chasing status updates from the team, adding tags to tickets. And while these micro-decisions are necessary to move projects forward, they’re peripheral tasks that are fully ripe for automation. AI is able to apply these classic project management scripts autonomously, clearing the way for PMs to shape the next generation of products. Autonomous project management ushers in a new, augmented approach to product building, transforming the role of PMs and how product-led companies run at large.

“We're not just adding AI onto a product; we're designing the entire experience around it,” said Michael Villar, CEO of Height. “LLM-powered applications are entering a new wave, where reasoning engines take the center stage, versus the summarizers or text generators we’ve seen so far. And with Height’s launch, we’re leading that wave.”

“Height is purpose-built from the ground up to house all the cross-functional teams and act as the entire company’s source of truth,” said Villar. “It has all this rich contextual insight into your projects, your workspace patterns, and how your teams collaborate, putting us on a trajectory towards unlocking powerful, scalable autonomous actions that would be entirely not possible by stitching together standalone tools.”

A selection of Height's autonomous features, all available on every plan, include:

Live product documentation: Updates specifications and records project decisions in real time.

Updates specifications and records project decisions in real time. Backlog upkeep: Actively prunes and maintains every task in the backlog.

Actively prunes and maintains every task in the backlog. Bug triage: Prioritizes, assigns, and escalates bugs.

Prioritizes, assigns, and escalates bugs. Project updates: Drafts scheduled progress reports and team standups.

Height is used by fast-growing startups such as Fivetran, Playground AI, Clubhouse, Ambrook, Transcend, and more. Product leaders looking to start managing projects autonomously can sign up or request a demo at https://height.app/.

About Height

Designed and built for teams who design and build, Height is a collaboration tool with autonomous project management capabilities. Height automates the legwork of building products, including chores like bug triage, backlog pruning, and specification updates. Height is backed by Redpoint Ventures, Matrix, Lightspeed, IA Ventures, Elad Gil, Naval Ravikant (founder of AngelList), Mathilde Collin (founder/CEO of Front), Alex Maccaw (founder of Clearbit), Nat Friedman (former CEO of GitHub), and others. Learn more at https://height.app/.