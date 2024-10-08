Bluefin and Dover Fueling Solutions Deliver PCI-Validated P2PE Solutions to the North American Petroleum Forecourt

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, announced partnering with, Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, to bring PCI-validated P2PE solutions to the retail petroleum forecourt in North America.

Bluefin is DFS’ PCI P2PE solution provider and has listed its own tailored solution for DFS’ Certificate Authority (CA) and hardware, integrating and deploying P2PE into DFS’ IX Pay® platforms in both the U.S. and Canada. P2PE can reduce the PCI DSS compliance burden by more than 70% and PCI control scope reduction at the point-of-sale environment by more than 90%.

“At DFS, we focus on delivering secure and frictionless self-service payment technology to our fueling and convenience retail customers,” said Scott Negley, Senior Director of Product Management at Dover Fueling Solutions. “Bluefin’s partnership and proven experience as a payment and data security leader is essential as we bring PCI-validated P2PE solutions to our North American customers.”

“The DFS team understands that delivering the highest level of payment security to the forecourt is vital to customer protection,” said Sean P. Gately VP of Security Solutions. “The added security and scope reduction benefits of PCI-validated point-to-point encryption gives them a significant customer protection and satisfaction advantage.”

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company’s 300 global partners serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta.

About Dover Fueling Solutions

Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS) is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers. Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.