NuMark Credit Union Partners with NCR Atleos for Branch Modernization

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, announced today that NuMark Credit Union has selected Atleos’ ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) and ITM as a Service (ITMaaS) to modernize their branch network, enhancing self-service banking for members while increasing operational efficiencies.

ITMs combine the functionality of an ATM with an expanded set of teller transactions, including the option of assistance through a video connection. Additionally, NuMark Credit Union chose Atleos’ ATM Management Platform (AMP) Interactive Services, to deliver a connected experience across ATMs/ITMs and other consumer touchpoints.

NuMark Credit Union has been serving communities across Southwest Chicago for over 65 years, now with 13 branches and more than 50,000 members. The credit union was looking for a partner that could help transform the branch experience, while optimizing the physical locations and enhancing digital components. With Atleos’ ATMaaS and ITMaaS solutions, the credit union will transfer complete responsibility of its fleet, including distribution, installation, maintenance and cash management to the proven experts at Atleos, expanding member services while reducing complexities and costs.

“As member expectations continue to evolve, we are committed to providing a digitally optimized, seamless experience for members wherever they interact with us, including through the branch and self-service touchpoints,” said Jessica Mellen, Chief Operations Officer of NuMark Credit Union. “Partnering with Atleos will allow us to boost efficiencies and quickly deliver new services and innovations to our members, all while maximizing security, compliance and availability. We are confident this strategic shift will provide a competitive advantage as we continue to grow.”

“NuMark Credit Union will benefit from our technical expertise, operational scale, and experience running the largest independently owned ATM network in the world,” explained Steven Nogalo, General Manager of North America for Atleos. “NuMark Credit Union will be able to focus more employee time and resources on strategic, member-focused activities by relying on the proven experts at Atleos to manage and maintain the self-service banking channel.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

