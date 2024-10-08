Miro Introduces the Innovation Workspace, a New AI-Powered Platform to Redefine How Teams Innovate

Miro's Innovation Workspace enables teams to transition unstructured work to more structured formats, helping them move seamlessly and iteratively between the phases of discovery, definition, and delivery.

Spaces is a centralized hub that connects all of a project’s critical tasks and assets, including third-party documents, for shared knowledge and context-setting.

SAN FRANCISCO & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Miro® is launching the Innovation Workspace, an AI-powered platform that offers a flexible solution for teams to move from idea to outcome more quickly. Miro’s Innovation Workspace fills a critical need: an end-to-end solution that facilitates the entire innovation process, from discovery (brainstorming and research) to definition (roadmapping and prototyping) to delivery (execution). The Innovation Workspace is the company’s most significant product launch since 2012.

While other productivity applications prioritize a document-first or task-first approach, Miro remains committed to a canvas-first approach. The canvas is unique because it’s an inclusive and collaborative environment that supports seamless transitions between unstructured work (like ideation) and structured work (like diagramming, documentation, task tracking, and prototyping). It can also support multiple media formats – from text to image, to video to audio – and any file type, including those from the most popular productivity suites.

"A common challenge among most organizations is that work happens across too many tools, there are gaps in communication which leads to many unnecessary loops, and there’s a significant lag time in decision making. These are all friction points in collaboration that, ultimately, stunt a team's innovation potential and velocity,” said Andrey Khusid, Miro co-founder and CEO. “The Innovation Workspace is the first platform designed specifically to help teams rapidly navigate the twists and turns between the phases of the process, and embrace creativity as a necessary and valuable part of innovation.”

“Over the past 13 years, we’ve innovated and led the market, from introducing a digital whiteboard solution, to establishing the visual collaboration category, and now – the Innovation Workspace. Through it all, we’ve stayed true to our core belief that the canvas is king. That’s because the canvas gives teams an infinite, flexible space to innovate without constraints,” said Jeff Chow, Miro CPTO. “A canvas-first approach connects teams and their work in all formats, including messaging, task tracking, documentation, virtual meetings, and data retrieval. It’s a space to easily move from a set of ideas to a tangible output. Miro is where work gets done, instead of just focusing on the progress of work.”

Miro customer Red Hat has been partnering with the company since 2020. "Miro's groundbreaking new AI capabilities will boost productivity and accelerate the transformation of ideas into actionable outcomes throughout our process from discovery to delivery. With the Innovation Workspace features, we’ll be able to reveal new opportunities and build more engaging experiences, plus up-level interactions with our clients and teams across multiple organizations,” said Jan Mark Holzer, Senior Distinguished Engineer at Red Hat.

The Innovation Workspace redefines the innovation process by guiding teams to:

Innovate faster : Miro supports transitions from unstructured work to more structured formats, helping teams move seamlessly and iteratively between the phases of discovery, definition, and delivery. AI accelerates these transitions, integrating into a teams’ workflows so that the time to turn ideas into tangible outcomes is reduced. New features include: Foundational capabilities for structured work in Docs and Tables AI in the flow of work with AI-powered Sidekicks and new Intelligent Templates A centralized hub that connects all of a project’s critical tasks and assets, including third-party documents from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, for shared knowledge and context-setting with Spaces AI-powered Prototyping to help teams visually communicate ideas and validate with customer feedback

Imagine this: Your research team takes unstructured insights – from sticky notes, text, documents, diagrams, and more – saved on the board and turns them into a structured product brief in a matter of moments, instead of days. Your product manager uses that brief to create editable prototypes and design concepts using new capabilities on the Innovation Workspace.

Innovate your way : The Innovation Workspace can be shaped and adapted to fit any organization’s current tech stack and their ways of working. Miro’s Innovation Workspace includes more than 150 integrations with popular workplace applications, including: Microsoft Copilot Adobe Express Glean

New features for composable workflows help create deep workflow-driven experiences on the canvas, including

○ Canvas SDK

○ Customizable widgets

○ AI Action shortcuts

Imagine this: Your team’s agile coach customizes Miro’s counter widget to quickly summarize capacity for the team during sprint planning. Your product manager can build a custom AI action shortcut to trigger turning user research questions into a full interview script with a single click – no coding ability required.

Innovate together : The Innovation Workspace brings teams together in one, central space to increase interaction and engagement, connect the dots between asynchronous and synchronous activity, and make decisions faster. New features include: Intelligent widgets to make teamwork more interactive and engaging Catch-up and Video calls directly on the canvas to streamline synchronous and asynchronous communication

Imagine this: Your program manager has just returned from vacation and needs to get up to speed quickly. Miro’s Catch-up feature provides AI-powered, visual summaries of everything that’s happened on the canvas since they’ve been gone. If your program manager has questions, they can quickly launch a video call directly from the canvas to get the clarity needed to keep the project moving forward.

Innovate securely: Security remains a top priority in Miro’s Innovation Workspace. Customers can rely on Miro’s industry best practices to secure innovation content on the canvas, and may enhance it even further with Miro Enterprise Guard, which automatically identifies, classifies, and protects sensitive and confidential content in Miro. The Innovation Workspace now includes built-in data discovery, Jira and code blocks data discovery, customer keyword discovery and IP detection, and OCR data discovery.

Imagine this: Product leadership is building the product strategy and roadmap for the coming year and it’s critical that this sensitive information isn’t shared with customers until it is finalized. With Miro Enterprise Guard, you can import your organization’s sensitivity classifications to ensure standardization in your data security processes, and ensure that the roadmap board is classified accurately, with appropriate guardrails in place.

You can get started using Miro’s Innovation Workspace today by visiting: http://miro.com/innovation-workspace

Learn more about practical applications for accelerating innovation by joining Canvas '24 today. It’s Miro’s biggest event of the year, where innovators will gather for inspiration and get a clear blueprint for building with purpose and speed.

About Miro

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to quickly move from idea to outcome. Miro is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, and serves more than 80M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,800 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.