Lifebit and Flatiron Health Bring Cutting-Edge Research Technology to Japan, Advancing Global Cancer Care through Real-World Data

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, and Lifebit Biotech Ltd (UK, London; hereafter “Lifebit”), are expanding their collaboration into Japan to transform cancer care, facilitating ground breaking research by allowing for safe and secure access to real-world data (RWD).

Building on the success of their multi-year strategic partnership, Lifebit’s pioneering federated Trusted Research Environment (TRE) technology will enable safe and secure access to Flatiron Health’s high-quality oncology RWD. Researchers with approved access to this RWD are able to safely utilize such data to power vital research, without removing data from the TRE. Flatiron Health’s EHR-derived high quality RWD available in Japan —specifically the Japan gastric cancer, colorectal cancer and breast cancer datasets—have been securely accessed and are starting to be used for oncology research via Flatiron’s TRE, powered by Lifebit’s technology.

“This collaboration will enable the secure provision of sensitive oncology RWD, and significantly enhance treatment and quality of life for cancer patients,” said Eri Tajima, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Flatiron Health Japan. “By integrating Lifebit’s advanced Trusted Research Environment technology with our commitment to revolutionizing cancer research and care, we aim to unlock the full potential of cancer data. This will accelerate research into new therapies and expedite the delivery of better treatments to patients.”

Lifebit’s TRE technology provides Flatiron Health with a highly secure and controlled computing environment that is designed to protect the privacy and security of sensitive data. It supports the most stringent levels of data governance by removing the need for data to be moved. Data instead remains in Flatiron’s secure environment and is analyzed in situ by authorized researchers.

"Our federated Trusted Research Environment allows for unparalleled access to valuable real-world cancer data, with the highest level of data security and privacy," said Dr. Maria Dunford, CEO of Lifebit. "We are excited to see the outcomes of this partnership, particularly in how it will contribute to improving cancer care and outcomes for patients worldwide."

In addition to protecting data privacy, TREs are a solution to advancing health research and insights through connection to large-scale, diverse and distributed data that are stored in separate locations across the world. Studying larger samples of diverse health data is known to increase findings and speed up scientific discoveries, leading to a greater understanding of how to detect, prevent, and treat diseases such as cancer. Further, Flatiron’s TREs offer the ability to pool Flatiron RWD from different regions, allowing for further exploration of the transportability of evidence across markets.

Flatiron Health operates internationally in the US, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company collaborates with hospitals and health networks in each of these countries and regions to develop customized strategies, aiming to transform and harness the potential of RWD.

Lifebit’s federated TRE technology delivers this necessary security and is already in use with major initiatives including Genomics England, the UK government’s flagship genomics health and research endeavor, Synapxe, Singapore’s national HealthTech agency, and CanPath (the Canadian Partnership for Tomorrow’s Health), Canada’s largest population health study.

Scientific Impact of Flatiron Health Japan RWD and Lifebit TRE Technology

Flatiron Health will be presenting findings from original research on early-onset gastric and colorectal cancer in Japan and the U.S. at the Asian Conference of Pharmacoepidemiology (ACPE) hosted in Tokyo, from October 12-14 2024.

This study utilized de-identified electronic health record-derived Flatiron Health datasets from the U.S. and Japan. These research-ready datasets, processed and harmonized against a standardized data model, were pooled for analysis using Lifebit’s TRE technology, unlocking the potential for cross-country comparisons of patient cohorts.

This study sets a precedent for further impactful evidence generation across markets, potentially increasing our understanding of differences in natural history by region and gaps in the standard of care between markets to inform future decision-making for improving patients’ access to care.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. @FlatironHealth

Flatiron Health, Inc. website: https://flatiron.com/

Flatiron Health K.K. website: https://flatiron.co.jp/

About Lifebit

Lifebit is a global leader in genomics and health data and software, empowering organisations across the world to transform how they securely and safely leverage sensitive biomedical data. We are committed to solving the most challenging problems in precision medicine, genomics and healthcare with a mission to create a world where access to biomedical data will never again be an obstacle to curing diseases. www.lifebit.ai @lifebitAI