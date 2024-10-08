Lobos 1707 Tequila Boosts Sales and Marketing Efficiency with Modern Data Company's Data Products Platform, DataOS™

Value Unlocked with Modern's Data Products. Depletions per order up 19%. Depletions on new accounts up 45%. Reduction on order cycle time down 51%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lobos 1707 Tequila, the award-winning independent spirits brand co-founded by LeBron James and Diego Osorio, today announced significant optimizations in sales and marketing efficiency generated by the implementation of Modern Data Company’s DataOS platform. DataOS is a market-leading data products platform that transforms raw data into ready-to-use business assets, enabling self-service access for any user. As a result, Lobos 1707 achieved data-driven decision-making at record speed, and has seen substantial gains in key business metrics.

“At Lobos 1707, we're all about agility and innovation,” said Carlos Vigil, President of Lobos 1707 Tequila. “Partnering with Modern Data Company perfectly aligns with this approach. Their data products, built on the DataOS platform, provided a pre-built, consumption-ready layer that significantly reduced our time to market. In just eight weeks, we had a data infrastructure in place that allowed us to transform how we use data for strategic decision-making. This has translated into improvements across the board, and we're thrilled with the results."

Data usage among beverage companies and distributors has rapidly evolved in recent years, with an increased focus on combining external and internal data sources to make data more accessible for analysis, decision making, and AI. The DataOS platform expedites the journey from raw data to consumable, business-ready data for companies like Lobos 1707. Within the DataOS platform, data products are pre-built, modular units that encapsulate contextualized data, transformation logic, and access controls. DataOS empowers business users to make informed or even predictive decisions around reorder patterns, attrition, lagging accounts and more, while improving time to market.

In just eight weeks, key results achieved by Lobos 1707 included:

45% Increase in Depletions on New Accounts: By leveraging data-driven insights delivered through data products, Lobos 1707 successfully targeted new customer segments, resulting in a substantial increase in sales volume.

19% Increase in Depletions Per Order: Data-powered optimization of sales strategies, facilitated by data products, has led to a significant boost in revenue per order, signifying improved targeting and customer experience.

51% Reduction in Order Cycle Time, Optimizing the Sales Cycle: Efficient customer segmentation and targeted 'Buy again' alerts, powered by data products and AI/ML models, have optimized the reorder cycle time, leading to a more streamlined sales cycle.

“We're incredibly proud to empower Lobos 1707's success story with the Modern data approach,” said Srujan Akula, CEO of Modern Data Company. “Our DataOS platform and data products are designed to break down silos and accelerate data-driven decision making. Seeing the significant improvements in sales, marketing efficiency, and customer engagement for Lobos 1707 is a testament to the power of data products as the next-generation consumption layer. We look forward to continuing our partnership and helping them achieve even greater heights."

For more about Modern Data Company, please visit https://themoderndatacompany.com/.

About Lobos 1707 Tequila

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal is an independent spirits producer founded in 2020 by Diego Osorio, Chief Creative Officer, with legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James as an investor. Inspired by a centuries-old distillation process, Lobos 1707 offers four unique expressions including Extra Añejo, Reposado, and Joven tequilas, as well as a Mezcal Artesanal.

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company is revolutionizing how businesses use data as a strategic asset. Its flagship platform, DataOS, is a cloud-native solution that solves complex data challenges 90% faster than traditional methods, at substantial cost savings. DataOS simplifies the entire data product lifecycle—from creation to deployment and maintenance—while uniquely supporting AI/ML era demands, including LLM and GenAI use cases, beyond conventional architectures. This empowers businesses to democratize data access for true self-service, accelerate time-to-market for data initiatives, and unlock data's full potential across the organization. By bringing software best practices to the data world, Modern is transforming data management with a focus on business outcomes.