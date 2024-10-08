Bonnell Aluminum Sponsors AEC Apprenticeship Program

NEWNAN, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonnell Aluminum, a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG), is proud to partner with the Aluminum Extruders Council (AEC) and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to create an industry-specific Apprenticeship Program. The program’s main goal is to offer potential workers a true career path in aluminum extrusions by developing needed skills in a structured program with national accreditation and potential funding from the DOL. The program is also available to existing employees who want to pursue a career path in a particular trade.

Rolled out in 2023, Phase I of the AEC Apprenticeship Program initiative is designed to help members recruit, hire, and train Industrial Maintenance Technician apprentices in a two-year program that combines on-the-job training and classroom and/or online education. Phase 2 of the AEC Apprenticeship Program, which is being developed in 2024 and will be rolled out in 2025, offers trades education for aluminum extrusion press operators and die shop technicians. Depending on specific member needs, other skilled trades, such as CNC operation, robotics, and welding trades will be added in Phase 3. The AEC Apprenticeship Program involves specified on-the-job training and related technical instruction at an accredited community college, trade school and/or online education.

“ The AEC Apprentice Program is beneficial not only to its participants, but to our company as well,” Carl Czarnik, Vice President of Operations for Bonnell Aluminum, explained. “ The AEC Apprentice Program is a win-win for individual participants and aluminum extrusions companies like Bonnell. This innovative program will help us identify, develop, and retain talent, while allowing apprentices to learn a skilled trade at no cost to them.”

About Bonnell Aluminum

Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG). The Company is a leading manufacturer of custom-fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions serving the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and distribution markets. Branded product lines include TSLOTS by Bonnell Aluminum and Futura Transitions by Bonnell Aluminum. The Company has manufacturing facilities located in Newnan GA, Carthage TN, Niles MI, Elkhart IN, and Clearfield, UT.

