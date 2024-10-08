Cotribute Expands Participation in Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program to Help Drive Deposit and Customer Growth for Banks

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cotribute, an award-winning, next-generation digital account opening and onboarding platform helping financial institutions grow deposits, loans and memberships, today announced at the 2024 Jack Henry Connect that it has successfully implemented at both banks and credit unions and has been certified to integrate with SilverLake® and Synergy® as a member of the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP).

Participation in the program has provided Cotribute with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Cotribute’s embeddable digital account opening and loan application solutions to integrate with Jack Henry SilverLake and Synergy. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Cotribute integrates with SilverLake via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions. In addition, Cotribute integrates with Symitar via SymXchange™, which performs the same functions to connect third-party vendors with credit unions.

Cotribute's library of 50+ best-in-class account opening templates enables its clients to seamlessly deploy new modules, streamline application experiences, and onboard in less than two minutes. Cotribute’s modules provide simple instant funding options, automates Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements including fraud detection, anti-money laundering (AML), identify verification, OFAC checks and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) requirements, and retains control over user data.

Philip Paul, CEO of Cotribute, said, “Integration with Jack Henry’s SilverLake helps us improve accountholder experiences for our shared customers. With SilverLake, our bank clients can better manage their customer’s services, helping drive deposits and new account openings at community banks across the U.S. Additionally, our integration with Synergy enables Cotribute users to manage documents and KYC disclosures, including document image creation, index creation and maintenance. This is a gamechanger for banks looking to be more efficient and effective at managing their back-office processes and drive automation.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Cotribute

Cotribute is an award-winning next-generation digital account opening and onboarding platform that enables credit unions and community banks to compete with digital-first banks. Cotribute’s capabilities include embedded digital account opening, loan application, customer onboarding, smart cross-selling, fraud guard+, analytics and SEG/community engagement programs. Cotribute’s clients range from Fortune 500 financial institutions operating across the US to small regional credit unions and banks. Cotribute is built on blazing-fast cloud-based micro-services architecture, is SOC2 Type 2 certified, seamlessly integrates with core systems and is on a mission to deliver beautiful digital experiences to every user. For more information, visit www.cotribute.com and connect with the company on LinkedIn.