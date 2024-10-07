State of Indiana Transforms Workforce Operations with UKG

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today announced a partnership with the State of Indiana to transform the state’s workforce operations through improved compliance, real-time visibility into workforce activity, and data-driven decision making with the AI-powered UKG Pro Workforce Management™ suite.

“Our UKG implementation marks a significant step forward in our efforts to modernize the workforce experience for many of our employees,” said Elise Nieshalla, Indiana State Comptroller.

The State of Indiana employs a complex workforce of more than 30,000 exempt and non-exempt employees across 75 agencies statewide. The UKG Pro Workforce Management suite is first being implemented in state hospitals as well as in correctional facilities — each with different requirements which must meet specific labor-related compliance regulations mandated by the federal government.

“Our priority was to implement an intelligent solution for these agencies that would accurately capture employee hours worked, including overtime, and further enhance a culture of transparency and accountability,” added Nieshalla.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and included in the UKG 2024 Industry Insights Report: Public Sector Edition — which highlights ways public sector agencies and institutions can better attract and retain top talent — the ratio of vacancies to hires in state and local government is at least twice that of the private sector. Having faced its own staffing challenges, the state says giving employees access to their own data in real-time not only provides a level of visibility and transparency that its workforce deserves but helps encourage better habits in the employee experience.

“In departments where we have implemented UKG, we now have greater accountability at both the manager and employee levels,” said Brent Plunkett, deputy comptroller for the Indiana State Comptroller’s Office. “Employees are responsible for their own time with easy access to their computers, time clocks situated throughout state facilities, or the UKG Pro mobile app. Managers can approve requests with new visibility to their entire team, which is extremely beneficial when managing a large workforce with unique and often untraditional work hours.”

Access to the UKG Pro® mobile app has been a differentiator for the state, specifically in locations like hospitals where operations run around the clock and staff is needed 24 hours a day.

“We have certain employee populations, such as hospital staff who are focused on providing bedside care to patients, or correctional officers who are focused on maintaining safety at all times. They need alternative ways to capture their time and submit requests that don’t require sitting at a computer,” said Plunkett. “The UKG Pro mobile app has provided these employees with flexibility to easily clock in and out of shifts from anywhere. From a payroll perspective, having accurate punches ensures us that we are paying people correctly and reporting accurate data.”

“Government plays a vital role in society and is essential to the economic well-being and safety of the communities it serves. With the right technology in place, employees are better able to execute their mission of serving others,” said Bob DelPonte, senior vice president of customer experience at UKG. “UKG technology is purpose-built to help organizations across all industries — from healthcare to field services, corrections to social services — allowing us to serve the unique needs of state government. We are honored to work with the State of Indiana in pursuit of building a great place to work where engaged employees deliver exceptional results, resulting in happy citizens.”

