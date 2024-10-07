BPGbio and University of Oxford Enter into Strategic Collaboration Focused on Breakthrough E2-based Protein Degradation Research in Oncology and CNS Diseases

BOSTON & OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BPGbio, Inc., a leading biology-first, AI-powered, clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, and the University of Oxford’s Centre for Medicines Discovery, today announced a five-year research collaboration focused on advancing novel protein degradation technologies, particularly in oncology and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, with the goal of unlocking new therapeutic pathways for conditions with limited treatment options. The organizations will work in phases, starting with the validation of BPGbio’s novel E2 TPD technology, and expanding into future study of the degradable target space, to identify novel targets and generate high quality publications.

This collaboration builds on BPGbio’s first-in-class E2-based protein degradation program, which features a proprietary library of more than 1,000 Ro3 fragments discovered by BPGbio that are potential ligands and seed compounds to a variety of E2 targets. The collaboration will also utilize BPGbio’s proprietary ternary structures, its computational toolkit for E2 ligand design, and assays for rapidly attaining selectivity and specificity.

The partnership will leverage the Centre for Medicines Discovery’s expertise in translational research, including their groundbreaking efforts in neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s Disease. The team will utilize BPGbio’s proprietary NAi Interrogative Biology® Platform, which integrates patient biology with AI-driven analysis, to accelerate biomarker discovery and therapeutics development.

“This collaboration represents a powerful alliance of biology-first science and cutting-edge translational research,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. “By harnessing our NAi Interrogative Biology Platform alongside the University of Oxford’s expertise, we aim to push the boundaries of protein degradation science and deliver transformative therapies for diseases like cancer and CNS disorders, where unmet medical needs remain significant."

“By partnering with BPGbio, we’re combining our world-class translational research expertise with their pioneering approach to protein degradation,” said Prof. Paul Brennan, Ph.D., FRSC, Director of the Centre for Medicines Discovery at University of Oxford. “This collaboration has the potential to unlock new therapeutic strategies for diseases that have long resisted treatment, including challenging cancers and CNS disorders. We are excited to explore novel targets and bring forward breakthrough therapies that could make a profound difference for patients.”

To learn more about BPGbio’s protein homeostasis program and quest to address targets believed to be undruggable, visit https://bpgbio.com/protein-homeostasis/.

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 400 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

About The Centre for Medicines Discovery at the University of Oxford

The Centre for Medicines Discovery is a multi-disciplinary Institute within the University of Oxford’s Nuffield Department of Medicine which focuses upon translational activities to catalyse the discovery and development of new medicines for patients. We focus upon inherited and rare diseases, anti-microbial resistance, autoimmunity, inflammation, GI, respiratory, cardiometabolic & CNS diseases with a view to generating new tools, technologies and methodologies to transform drug targeting and pre-clinical development. We build upon cutting-edge technologies such as genetics & genomics, molecular, structural & single cell biology as well as spatial imaging to transform drug targeting and pre-clinical development.