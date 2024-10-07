iHeartMedia and Whalar Group Announce Partnership to Expand Opportunities for Creators and Marketers and Build Scale Through iHeart’s Industry-Leading Audio Platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the #1 audio company in America by reach, and Whalar Group, the leading global Creator Company on a mission to liberate creative voices , today announced a unique partnership that will provide creators and marketers additional opportunities to reach their audiences across iHeart’s industry-leading broadcast, podcast, digital, live events and social platforms. The two companies will collaborate to provide advertisers and marketers innovative ways to strategically pair content creators with their brands and deliver scale by leveraging iHeart’s multiple platforms with its trusted talent on both the national and local levels.

Nine out of 10 Americans listen to iHeart broadcast radio every month, and iHeart is the #1 podcast publisher in America as measured by Podtrac. Through this new partnership, iHeart and Whalar Group will collaborate to identify and support creators who want to expand their reach beyond social, giving them a pathway to develop and distribute content across iHeart’s audio platforms. Additionally, iHeart’s broadcast radio and podcast influencers will be able to draw on Whalar Group's creative services, industry-leading technology, creator community, and social insights to help shape content in real time.

“ Demand continues to grow for meaningful partnerships between creators and marketers. As brands work to maximize the trusted relationships and connections that personalities have built with their audio and social followers, our partnership with Whalar will provide another opportunity for advertisers to reach our listeners with the right messages,” said Greg Ashlock, President of the iHeart Influencer Network. “ We are excited to work with Whalar Group to leverage their social expertise and technology across our industry-leading spectrum of audio platforms to benefit both creators and advertisers.”

“ Audio storytelling is a powerful medium that's been a high growth area of the Creator Economy already given how it resonates deeply with creators and their teams, offering a unique avenue for expression and connection with their communities,” said Whalar Group Co-CEO & Co-Founder Neil Waller. “ With iHeart’s unparalleled reach across multiple audio platforms, we're poised to elevate storytelling and further integrate it into the fabric of the Creator Economy, amplifying the impact and opportunities available to all creators."

About Whalar Group

Whalar Group is a global creator company on a mission to liberate the creative voice. Our proximity, understanding, and trust of creators evolved into a first-of-its-kind creator ecosystem that includes a full-service creator agency, a 360° talent management company, a physical campus for creators and teams, a suite of AI tools and templates, a venture studio, and a ground-breaking gaming studio. With a team of 300 people around the world, we bring brands and businesses into value-driven, creator-led communities. Whalar Group melds entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity to unlock limitless possibilities. For more information, visit: www.whalargroup.com.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.