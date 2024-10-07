CoreFirst Bank & Trust Selects NCR Atleos to Expand Financial Access for Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $1.2 billion-asset CoreFirst Bank & Trust has selected Atleos’ Allpoint Network to provide wider, more convenient access to everyday banking transactions for its customers.

Topeka, Kansas-based CoreFirst Bank & Trust was looking for an efficient way to allow customers to conduct transactions at convenient retail locations in the communities CoreFirst serves today and across the United States. By joining Atleos’ Allpoint Network, CoreFirst Bank & Trust will quickly and easily provide surcharge-free access to over 40,000 ATMs in trusted retail locations across the country where customers already live and shop and accept cash deposits at more than 3,000 locations in the network including sites within Kansas.

“At CoreFirst Bank & Trust, we have a proven history of providing exceptional experiences and conveniences for our customers; in fact, we were the first in our region to have a 24-hour ATM and the first to have branches in grocery stores,” said John Fager, EVP and Director of Sales and Marketing for CoreFirst Bank & Trust. “This collaboration with Atleos is another example of how we’re providing simple access to cash for our customers, allowing them to bank when and how they want. It will also provide significant business benefits, such as reducing overhead and simplifying operations.”

“As a leader in providing utility ATM networks, we understand the many benefits such an approach delivers – increased efficiencies, enhanced ROI and, most importantly, expanded financial access for customers,” explained Steven Nogalo, general manager of North America for Atleos. “We look forward to teaming up with CoreFirst Bank & Trust, helping them roll out meaningful physical touchpoints for their customers from the safety and convenience of the retail locations they already know and trust.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

