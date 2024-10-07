Mako Fintech Announces Integration with Fidelity Clearing Canada: Enabling Wealth Firms to Drive Their Own Digital Journey

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mako Fintech, a leading wealth tech company, is announcing its digital onboarding platform is now available on the Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC) platform. Combining Mako’s SaaS platform —— and FCC’s tech-driven custody and clearing services creates a powerful, integrated system for advisors to open new accounts, improve client experience, and grow their asset base.

Complementing FCC’s services with Mako, portfolio managers and financial advisors can stay focused on advising their clients and growing their wealth while providing a superior onboarding experience, whether in-person or remote while leveraging the strengths of both Mako and FCC.

"This collaboration underscores FCC's dedication to providing seamless experiences for advisors and portfolio managers and empowering them to drive their own digital journeys," said Joel Bernard, Head of Sales at Fidelity Clearing Canada. "Leveraging Fidelity's global expertise and Mako's innovative low-code platform, we are thrilled to provide optionality to our clients by supporting cutting-edge technology solutions designed to help them scale their businesses efficiently."

Key elements of Mako’s integrated wealth management solution for portfolio managers and advisors include:

Agile, low-code technology providing advisors with effortlessly customized workflows encompassing all client lifecycle documents, from household-driven onboarding to subscription agreements for private funds and account maintenance activities.

A native e-signature module to allow clients to fill out all their forms and sign them directly in the app, without incurring additional e-signature costs.

Instantaneous API integrations for custodian account opening, CRM synchronization, ID verification, and AML for faster onboarding and easy information refresh.

Based on its founding team’s experience building custom onboarding experiences, Mako’s core technology is centered around delivering every firm a bespoke system for its own regulatory regime, operational environment, and approach to wealth management. Mako’s low-code architecture allows for a quick implementation process and robust customization options.

“Our greatest strength is flexibility,” says Raphael Bouskila, Mako’s founder and President. “We’ve built a powerful, low-code platform that allows us to customize solutions for any client lifecycle situation in the wealth or asset management industry. We’re extremely proud to be bringing our digital onboarding expertise to Fidelity Clearing Canada clients.”

As a laser-focused document workflow solution, integration with external systems is at the core of Mako’s flexible architecture. Custodian integrations are the most important of these APIs - allowing complete onboarding and refreshed workflows to instantly synchronize with the custodian.

The first advisory firms partnering with Mako Fintech and FCC are Vesta Wealth Partners of Calgary, AB, and Generation IACP Inc. and its affiliate Generation PMCA Corp., both of Toronto, ON, with additional firms engaged for implementation.

About Mako Fintech

Since 2018, Mako has provided cloud-based client engagement and business process automation services, such as digital onboarding, client reporting, and form automation, across the Canadian wealth management industry. Mako is honoured to be a 5-Star WealthTech Provider and a proud member of PMAC. Mako is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and is led by a team of finance and technology experts. For more information, please visit www.makofintech.com or email info@makofintech.com.

About Fidelity Clearing Canada

As a leading provider of custody and clearing services, Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC (FCC) provides robust, flexible, and scalable solutions to portfolio managers, introducing and institutional brokers and advisors that simplifies and streamlines how they work. Clients rely on FCC for our deep expertise in wealth management, secure and reliable service, business transition and innovative tech-forward product solutions which gives them the freedom to focus on what they do best – helping end investors achieve their financial goals. Learn more at www.clearing.fidelity.ca/fcc/en/.