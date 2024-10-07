KUBRA & Silverblaze Partner to Upgrade Billing, Payment, and Customer Engagement Solutions

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KUBRA and Silverblaze have entered a partnership designed to mutually enhance utility customer experiences. Silverblaze has joined the KUBRA Partner Network (KPN) as an Innovation Partner, co-selling, consulting, and referring KUBRA's billing, payment, and customer communication solutions to its existing customers while pursuing new opportunities. Combining expertise and technology, the partnership promises an improved, intuitive, and deeper user experience.

“This partnership with KUBRA marks a milestone in delivering exceptional service innovations while raising the bar with customer engagement,” said Greg McCarthy, Director of Sales and Marketing at Silverblaze. “We’re harmonizing the strengths of KUBRA’s technology with our engagement platforms to create a transformative experience tailored for today’s utility customers.”

This collaboration brings together six innovative solutions in the KUBRA portfolio — KUBRA iMail™, KUBRA EZ-PAY®, KUBRA MyHQ™, Notifi®, Storm Center™, and IncidentWatch™— designed to streamline and seamlessly integrate with Silverblaze and its billing, payment, conservation, and customer communications portal. This platform is designed for a more intuitive, dynamic user experience. With these solutions, Silverblaze will provide its customers with enhanced billing, account management and payment services, centralized billing options for transactions, and comprehensive bill print and mail solutions. Combining our joint experience, expertise, and technology in the utility space, the partnership promises an improved, intuitive, and well-rounded experience for all.

Here are some of the features and benefits offered by these cutting-edge solutions.

Elevated Billing and Payment Services: KUBRA EZ-PAY and KUBRA MyHQ offer Silverblaze customers enhanced payment options and the convenience of a centralized portal for all interactions. Customers can expect quick and secure payments in digital, voice, or in-person payment channels, transaction details, and the ability to set up smart reminders from any device. The multilingual support caters to diverse customer bases.

Proven Customer Communication Expertise: With decades of expertise, KUBRA delivers seamless, multi-channel communication solutions that support billing, outage updates, and personalized messaging.

"Our partnership with Silverblaze is driven by a mutual commitment to making customer experience a central focus in shaping consumer behavior," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "By integrating our omni-channel solutions with Silverblaze’s engagement platform, we aim to streamline billing and payment processes while significantly improving overall customer satisfaction."

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Their extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 2 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Silverblaze

Silverblaze is an award-winning customer engagement software solution, focused on innovation, development, and consulting. Founded in 1999, Silverblaze offers comprehensive software solutions & conservation modules for utilities - the Silverblaze Customer Portal and Silverblaze Smart Forms and Workflows. For more information, visit www.silverblaze.com.