Tour24 and Brivo Forge Partnership for Self-Guided Tours

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24 announces the successful completion of a technical integration with Brivo, the global provider of cloud-based access control and physical security technologies. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in improving access to buildings and common areas therefore enhancing the prospect’s experience with less obstacles to access and at the same time ensuring heightened security measures for apartment communities.

Tour24 is a valuable tool for managing self-guided tours and expediting the leasing process. Created to address the need for convenient and flexible touring, Tour24 offers prospects the opportunity to schedule and tour communities at their convenience, providing custom self-guided tours outside of regular office hours and on weekends.

The integration will result in cost savings, access to new markets, and an enhanced product offering that will assist property management companies in making the Tour24 leasing journey more convenient for prospects while enhancing security. The integration supports a wide range of Brivo devices, including Mullion, Single Gang, and Single Gang Keypad. Leasing teams will have full visibility into which Brivo readers were unlocked, which not only reduces risk, but also empowers leasing teams to leverage detailed data to drive their lead-generation campaigns.

Tour24 founder and CEO Georgianna W. Oliver said, “Striking a balance between access and security is critical in the multifamily industry because leasing teams need to offer prospects the option to tour communities on their schedule, but at the same time they need to know who is on-premises to manage visitors. Tour24 is excited to be working with Brivo because they provide a high level of access control without negatively affecting the experience.”

“Tour24 is the perfect partner for us because they have written the playbook for self-guided tours,” said Maureen Perrelli, Chief Revenue Officer at Brivo. “This is a win for everyone because property management companies get the best of both worlds: a seamless way to schedule and offer tours with the highest possible levels of security, even when leasing teams aren’t physically present.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the multi-award-winning app for apartment owners and operators offering self-guided tours. The solution provides future renters easy access to self-guided tours via a custom, in-person, interactive and audio/visual tour experience. Tour24 integrates with existing technology stacks, and is the most comprehensive solution available today. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours, and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24.io.

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc., created the cloud-based access control and security technology category over 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential, and large distributed enterprises. The company’s comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Brivo’s building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, protecting over 600 million square feet across 60 countries. Learn more at www.Brivo.com.