Premier Travel Media Brand LOST iN Announces Partnerships With Top Professional Travel Creators

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOST iN, the premier media brand dedicated to inspiring the next generation of travel enthusiasts, today announced the addition of a dynamic group of professional travel content creators for content development and/or distribution for audiences across LOST iN’s social properties. This new roster includes Pretty Little London (1.4M followers), the Vagabrothers (1.14M subscribers), Jeremy Jacobowitz (519K followers), Cedric Wood (85k followers), and Giselle Chusan (200k followers) among others. The list was curated specifically to align with LOST iN’s mission to offer authentic and unique storytelling perspectives to the travel community.

Each of these professional content creators brings a specialized lens that resonates with LOST iN’s mission to inspire travelers by diving deeper into the heart of the world’s great cities. The newly signed creators have established strong communities across multiple platforms, bringing a combined audience of almost 5 million engaged followers. This collaboration will allow LOST iN to further diversify its content offerings, creating deeper connections with a growing community of travelers who crave unique, personalized travel experiences.

LOST iN will be working with these creators on a variety of initiatives including original content development, distribution, branded entertainment, and more. The addition not only enhances its storytelling capabilities but also allows the brand to extend its influence across more specialized areas of travel. Whether it’s the urban exploration highlighted by Pretty Little London or the culinary adventures shared by Jeremy Jacobowitz, the expanded talent pool reflects LOST iN’s dedication to delivering travel content that captivates a global audience of diverse travelers.

"We’re excited to welcome this new wave of travel creators to the LOST iN family," said Jonathan Skogmo, CEO and Founder of LOST iN. "These talented creators share our vision of inspiring travelers through innovative and immersive storytelling. Their unique perspectives and dedicated follower bases will help us elevate our content and continue to grow a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about exploring LOST iN’s point of view."

Since its launch in June, LOST iN has rapidly expanded its footprint within the travel industry, amassing millions of dedicated followers across various platforms. Through strategic acquisitions – such as LOST iN’s July 2024 acquisition of Buzzfeed’s travel vertical Bring Me! -- partnerships, creator collaborations, and content development, LOST iN is quickly becoming a trusted source of inspiration and information for travel enthusiasts everywhere.

About LOST iN

