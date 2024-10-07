The Dermatology Clinic Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, today announced its entry into Washington State through a partnership with Dr. Rachel Garton, Dr. Brenda Newman, and their team at The Dermatology Clinic, located in the Mercer Island area.

Founded in 2013 by Drs. Kyle and Rachel Garton, The Dermatology Clinic has a solid reputation of providing high-quality dermatologic surgery and general dermatology services to patients in Mercer Island, WA, and surrounding communities. Dr. Brenda Newman joined the practice the same year. Dr. Rachel Garton is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at the University of Washington School of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at Wake Forest University. Dr. Brenda Newman is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at Oregon Health Science University and completed her dermatology residency at University Hospitals of Cleveland, where she also served as Chief Resident in Dermatology.

Dr. Rachel Garton expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Epiphany as their first practice in the great state of Washington. Epiphany’s mission and values resonate deeply with ours, particularly their dedication to integrity and excellence in surgical and general dermatology care.” Dr. Brenda Newman added, “We are eager to contribute to upholding Epiphany’s commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and expanding patient access in our community.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Rachel Garton and Dr. Brenda Newman, along with their dedicated team, to the Epiphany family. They are the ideal partners to lead our first practice in Washington. Throughout our collaboration, we have been impressed by their unwavering commitment to providing high-quality care and ensuring accessibility for patients in their community. This partnership reflects a strong cultural alignment, and we are excited to expand our provider network, enhancing access to exceptional dermatologic care in Washington.”

Through this partnership, The Dermatology Clinic providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of The Dermatology Clinic’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 96 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.