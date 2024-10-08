Griffin Health Chooses Vyne Medical to Enhance Delivery of Patient-Centric Care

DUNWOODY, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vyne Medical®, a leader in the healthcare industry for improving data and communication process management, announces a partnership with Griffin Health, a 160-bed acute care community hospital serving more than 130,000 residents of the Lower Naugatuck Valley Region in Connecticut.

To advance its mission of providing consumer-driven healthcare, Griffin Health partnered with Vyne Medical to equip its teams with fast, convenient access to essential patient data. Using automation and machine learning to expedite the capture, management, and distribution of voice recordings and faxes, Vyne Medical’s solutions help significantly reduce the manual efforts and time required for Griffin Health caregivers to attach incoming data to patient records.

“For more than 100 years, Griffin Health has been dedicated to exceeding the service expectations for patients, families, physicians, and other healthcare providers,” said Griffin Health, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Alex Balko. “Our adoption of Vyne Medical’s technology will further enhance our efficiency and effectiveness, supporting our commitment to deliver exceptional, patient-centered healthcare.”

Investing in the following products, Griffin Health sought solutions that could integrate with their EMR system, increasing access to critical patient data and freeing up more time for the delivery of personalized patient experiences:

Trace® platform : A leading healthcare workflow tool increasing efficient operations and transparency for Griffin Health, including Tracker, Vyne Medical’s centralized digital repository

: A leading healthcare workflow tool increasing efficient operations and transparency for Griffin Health, including Tracker, Vyne Medical’s centralized digital repository Trace Automation : Training Griffin Health’s systems with machine learning to recognize information from incoming documents and faxes, time-consuming, manual tasks become automated, streamlined processes

: Training Griffin Health’s systems with machine learning to recognize information from incoming documents and faxes, time-consuming, manual tasks become automated, streamlined processes Refyne ® Cloud Fax (RCF) : Acknowledged by KLAS as a pioneer in healthcare fax solutions, RCF provides convenient, digital faxing to simplify Griffin Health’s management of incoming and outgoing faxes

: Acknowledged by KLAS as a pioneer in healthcare fax solutions, RCF provides convenient, digital faxing to simplify Griffin Health’s management of incoming and outgoing faxes Trace Voice On-Demand (TVOD): Providing Griffin Health teams with easily accessible proof for quickly overturning claim denials, this healthcare-specific tool easily captures and links conversations directly to the patient record

“At Vyne Medical, we believe in the power of automation to help foster personalized experiences that exceed the service expectations of patients and their families,” shared Caleb Manscill, President at Vyne Medical. “As we embark on this partnership, Vyne Medical is committed to working closely with Griffin Health to meet the health system’s evolving needs and provide tools that promote fast, accurate, patient-centered care.”

With Vyne Medical’s suite of products, Griffin Health can quickly capture, manage, and share incoming patient data and communications. Additionally, integrating the solutions with the health system’s existing technology, including its EMR system, helps Griffin Health reduce traditional paper-based processes and enhance communication.

About Vyne Medical

Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company’s robust technology platforms facilitate the electronic capture, storage, and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, fax, image, data, or electronic document. By Connecting Disconnected Data®, Vyne Medical’s solutions close the gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance, and patient experience. For more information, visit vynemedical.com.

