FRONTSTEPS Launches Suite Manager: The Next Generation of Community Association Management Software

Suite Manager offers a seamless, web-based solution designed for mobile community management. Suite Manager brings the power and insight of back office systems to an easy-to-use mobile experience.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FRONTSTEPS, the leading provider of HOA and community association management software, is excited to announce the launch of FRONTSTEPS Suite Manager, an innovative, powerful, all-in-one platform designed to simplify the management of homeowners’ associations (HOAs), condo associations, and co-ops. Available today, Suite Manager is built to cater to community association management companies, HOA board members, and community managers. Suite Manager is the next generation in community management software, providing unmatched efficiency, transparency, and collaboration.

FRONTSTEPS Suite Manager offers a comprehensive solution by unifying all essential features into one user-friendly, mobile-first platform, including accounting and back-office functions, resident and board communication and security services. The platform aims to reduce the complexity of managing multiple communities while providing managers and residents with real-time information and better tools to stay connected.

“We are thrilled to introduce Suite Manager to our customers and the broader market,” said Matt DeWolf, CEO of FRONTSTEPS. “Suite Manager represents a look into the future of community association management. With the help of our customers and other management companies, we designed this to meet the needs of the market 10 years from now.”

Key Features of FRONTSTEPS Suite Manager:

Advanced Back-Office Management : Seamless financial management, reporting, and budgeting, improving financial transparency and accuracy.

: Seamless financial management, reporting, and budgeting, improving financial transparency and accuracy. Simplified Workflow Management: Automated task management that integrates tasks from various platforms, enabling users to prioritize strategic activities and drive effective results.

Automated task management that integrates tasks from various platforms, enabling users to prioritize strategic activities and drive effective results. Mobile-First : Suite Manager is optimized for mobile devices, allowing users to manage communities anytime, anywhere.

: Suite Manager is optimized for mobile devices, allowing users to manage communities anytime, anywhere. One-Click Access : Manage everything from accounting, work orders, architectural requests, communications, and documents in one centralized location.

: Manage everything from accounting, work orders, architectural requests, communications, and documents in one centralized location. Next-Gen AI Reporting & Task Automation: Real-time, customized reports that feature actionable data and insights that drive informed business decisions.

The new platform reflects FRONTSTEPS' commitment to empower HOA and community association management professionals using AI and technology. As community expectations continue to evolve, Suite Manager ensures that managers can meet and exceed those expectations by simplifying processes and enhancing the overall resident experience.

About FRONTSTEPS: FRONTSTEPS is the leading provider of technology solutions for community association management companies, homeowners’ associations, and security services. With more than 20 years of experience, FRONTSTEPS serves over 25,000 communities across North America, helping to make communities safer, more efficient, and better connected.