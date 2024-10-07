Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Four New Tenants to Its Retail Portfolio; Adds New ESB Observatory Ticketing Center

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it welcomed four new tenants to its retail portfolio and plans to open a new ticketing center at the world-famous Empire State Building Observatory.

ESRT expanded its curated food and beverage offerings with Alidoro, an Italian specialty sandwich shop, and Omakase restaurant Roppongi 37. Alidoro signed a new lease for a 1,156 square foot space at the Empire State Building. They will join other retailers at the “World’s Most Famous Building” which include Starbucks Reserve, Chipotle, and Ghirardelli, among others. Dillon Ross and Jon Paul Pirraglia of RIPCO represented Alidoro in the lease negotiations. Fred C. Posniak of ESRT and Kenji Ota, Neil Seth, Kathryn Cruz, Jennifer Konefsky, Sean Moran, and Patrick O’Rourke of Cushman and Wakefield represented the property owner.

Roppongi 37 signed a new lease for an 805 square foot space at 501 Seventh Avenue. Retailers at the building include Chipotle, Le Café, Club Pilates, and A Cut Above. Dorel Melloul of KSR NY represented Roppongi 37 in the lease negotiations. Fred C. Posniak of ESRT and Andrew Mandell, Morgan Singer, and Sam Matorella of RIPCO represented the property owner.

Financial services company Wells Fargo signed a new lease for a 3,587 square foot space, and Dave & Adams, a trading card company, signed a new lease for a 4,944 square foot space at 1350 Broadway, that is now at 100% retail occupancy. The companies will join Playa Bowls, FedEx, and Starbucks in the building’s prime retail location. Annette M. Healey of CBRE represented Wells Fargo and Michael Azarian of Cushman & Wakefield represented Dave & Adams in the lease negotiations. Fred C. Posniak of ESRT and Andrew Mandell, Morgan Singer, and Sam Matorella of RIPCO represented the property owner in both transactions.

“ Desirable retail tenants are attracted to ESRT buildings for their high foot traffic, proximity to transportation, and unparalleled service,” said Fred C. Posniak, SVP, leasing at ESRT. “ These new tenants are great additions to our impressive retail roster and make great amenities for our office tenants across our portfolio.”

ESRT will open a new ticketing center to improve the guest experience at the world-famous Empire State Building Observatory – recently named the #1 attraction in the world in Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do. The 2,174 square foot ticketing center on the building’s ground floor is set to open in 2025 and will complement the Observatory Experience’s immersive exhibits and iconic Observation decks.

“ At the Empire State Building Observatory, it is our priority to deliver an unparalleled guest experience and continuously seek new ways to enhance efficiency for a seamless visit,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “ Our past initiatives, such as the reimagination of the Observatory and the new timed-ticketing process, have earned us the title of the world’s #1 attraction as voted on by Tripadvisor travelers. This new ticketing center further demonstrates our dedication to service excellence.”

More information about ESRT’s portfolio, and current retail availability, can be found online. More information about the Empire State Building Observatory can be found at esbnyc.com.

