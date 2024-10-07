BeMe Health Partners with Rock the Vote to Support Gen Z Voters' Mental Health

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BeMe Health, a leading digital mental health platform for teens, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Rock the Vote, the nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. Launching during National Voter Education Week, which runs from October 7 through October 10, this collaboration aims to address the growing election-related stress experienced by first-time Gen Z voters while empowering them to engage in the democratic process.

In an increasingly complex political landscape, many young adults find themselves grappling with anxiety as they navigate their civic identities. BeMe Health recognizes the importance of supporting these first-time voters' mental wellbeing while encouraging their participation in the electoral process.

Through this partnership, BeMe Health will integrate Rock the Vote's trusted tools and resources into its website and app, allowing users to:

1. Register to vote

2. Check their voter registration status

3. Receive important election updates

Additionally, BeMe Health will provide specialized supportive media to help young voters manage election-related stress and anxiety.

Derek E. Baird, Chief Youth Officer at BeMe Health, emphasized the significance of this collaboration:

"By partnering with Rock the Vote, we're drawing on over 30 years of experience empowering youth voters. Through the BeMe app, we're providing Gen Z with non-partisan, supportive media to help them cope with election stress while equipping them with the tools they need to participate in our democracy. This initiative underscores our commitment to prioritizing the mental wellness of young voters as they embark on their civic journey."

This strictly non-partisan approach ensures that all young adults, regardless of political affiliation, can access the support and resources they need to manage election-related anxiety and make informed decisions about their participation in the democratic process. This emphasis on non-partisanship is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and respect for all voices.

Integrating Rock the Vote's tools within the BeMe Health website creates a unique, one-stop platform for Gen Z users to prioritize their mental health while engaging in civic activities. This innovative approach addresses the interconnected nature of political engagement and emotional wellbeing, setting a new standard for supporting young voters.

As part of our efforts to support National Voter Education Week, BeMe has launched "Calm the Vote: A Gen Z Guide to the 2024 Election," a video series to help Gen Z voters manage election stress, combat disinformation, and navigate the voting process. BeMe Youth Ambassador Juan Bendaña hosts the series and is available on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and the BeMe app.

For more information about BeMe Health and its partnership with Rock the Vote, please visit https://beme.com/rockthevote.

About BeMe Health

BeMe Health is a digital mental health platform designed specifically for teens. Through its mobile app and personalized programs, BeMe provides accessible, engaging, and effective mental health support. BeMe is a SOC 2 Type 2 compliant company.

About Rock the Vote

Rock the Vote is a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people. For over 30 years, Rock the Vote has revolutionized the way we use culture, technology and activism to engage young people in the civic process. Since its founding, Rock the Vote has processed over 14 million voter registrations and consistently turns out its voters more than 30 points above the national youth average with approximately 60% voting for the first time. Rock the Vote focuses on voter registration, education, and mobilization and works to modernize the process and fight for young people's right to vote. Learn more at rockthevote.org and follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.