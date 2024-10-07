Preeminent Manufacturer of Aerospace Communications Products Selects C2CRM to Enhance Their Quoting Process

COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clear C2, Inc. today announced that a leading aerospace communications manufacturer has selected C2CRM to enhance their quoting process. The manufacturer needed an advanced line item quoting system which allows the Sales Team to make “real-time” pricing decisions using intelligent data analysis. Clear C2 lead a discovery session that helped the customer define the business problem and the criteria for the solution. Clear C2 then leveraged its custom development prowess to create the solution.

Clear C2 developers embraced the challenge. The result is a C2CRM quote line-item calculator customized for their Sales Team members to enable building of a pricing analysis while creating a quote for their customer. Sales Team users are able to capture the building blocks needed to follow their business pricing policies, such as:

user-entered prior price details

applying a displayed Unit Price Uplift or Discount

factor in cost increase or decrease assumptions for gross profit % review at both the line level and the total quote level

These tools support an online business approval process, allowing for decision maker visibility and flexibility when establishing quote value pricing.

“C2CRM's inherent architectural flexibility not only enables our developers to customize the C2CRM software to each of our customer’s business model but enhances and automates their current processes,” says Charlie Spaneas, Director of Sales & Marketing at Clear C2. “Being able to morph our software to continuously solve business problems over time as the market evolves is the key to keeping the CRM system relevant while increasing our customers’ user adoption rate.”

About Clear C2, Inc.

Clear C2, Inc. was founded in 1993, focusing on publishing and delivering customer-driven technology solutions including C2CRM, a comprehensive middle-market CRM solution designed to integrate sales, marketing and customer service into one seamless, collaborative operation. It consists of several modules that span five solution sets: Relationship Management, Sales Automation, Customer Service, Marketing Automation and Business Intelligence. C2CRM is offered as both an On-Premise and a Cloud-based (SaaS) solution.

For additional information on Clear C2, visit http://www.clearc2.com or call 1-972-304-7100.