FreeCast Launches YouBundle to Simplify Streaming Subscriptions

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast is launching YouBundle, a new service that lets consumers build a customized bundle of streaming video products, centralize their subscription management, and consolidate media costs into a single monthly payment. This consumer-facing product is the first piece of FreeCast’s omni-channel media industry solution to be rolled out, with several more announcements to follow as the company addresses multiple problems across the OTT television space.

The streaming media market is becoming increasingly confusing and costly to navigate and with cable TV in rapid decline, consumers need a solution now. YouBundle is designed to put consumers in control, so they can get all the content they care about at the best possible price. They choose only the subscription services they want to pay for, according to their own preferences and budgets, while the base FreeCast service aggregates over 500 free streaming channels, and hundreds of thousands of ad-supported and pay-per-view TV episodes and movies. This creates the single-source TV experience that consumers have long been asking for, and allows them to binge, pay, pause, and restart subscriptions from a single menu.

YouBundle aggregates all the major subscription video on-demand services (Netflix, Disney+, Max, etc.), virtual pay-TV bundles (YouTube TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, etc.), and with FreeCast Home and an antenna, even factors in local broadcast channels (local ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, PBS, and more).

William Mobley, CEO of FreeCast, discussed YouBundle and its role within the company’s whole-industry strategy: “ What we’ve done with YouBundle is bring together a lot of the solutions we’ve been working on for years into one easy product. That’s what the consumer needs, and more importantly, it’s what the industry needs right now. Big picture, this is about more than just consumers paying too much or being able to find their shows and movies; billions of dollars and thousands of media industry jobs are at stake with these very problems, and our approach is to go at them in a big-picture way. The launch of YouBundle is the first piece of that, and we’ll have industry-facing solutions that work together with it following shortly.”

Consumers can visit YouBundle.com to start building their bundle today.