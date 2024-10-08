VTU Transforms Engineering Education in Karnataka with Reconfigurable Instrumentation from Liquid Instruments

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), one of the largest technological universities in India, established by the government of Karnataka, will begin to integrate reconfigurable instrumentation from Liquid Instruments into its engineering curriculum across more than 150 affiliated colleges, starting this fall. This initiative aims to enhance the learning experience for thousands of engineering students by giving them access to modern tools and technology that encourage hands-on learning.

Liquid Instruments’ Moku platform is built on technology originally developed at NASA for space-based gravitational wave detection. Each compact device uses a field-programmable gate array (FPGA) to deliver a reconfigurable suite of 14 test and measurement instruments, from benchtop essentials like an oscilloscope to advanced tools like a lock-in amplifier. This flexible, digital-first approach enables students to use multiple instruments to engage in real-time experimentation across diverse topics, from digital signal processing to control systems.

Dr. R. Sundaraguru, head of electronics and communication engineering at Sir M. Visveshwaraiah College of Engineering in Bengaluru, praised the adaptability and efficiency of the Moku platform.

"It is excellent in all functions,” he said. “It will be easy to operate and very much useful to students.”

Traditionally, such instruments have been limited to advanced research labs due to space and cost constraints, leaving undergraduate students to rely on simulation tools. With comprehensive API support and the ability to configure a range of multi-instrument test setups in a single device, Moku technology helps bridge the gap between theory and practice.

“We’re excited to equip Indian students with state-of-the-art tools to accelerate their education,” said Daniel Shaddock, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Instruments. “With access to advanced equipment normally restricted to high-end R&D labs, students are now free to fully explore how signals take form, evolve, and interact with the physical world. This approach helps students gain practical skills that are essential in today’s workforce, especially in India, where the growing technology sector continues to drive the economy.”

To ensure a smooth adoption, Liquid Instruments and regional partners Tessolve and Spruha Solutions will provide educational sessions for faculty members at each college and work to set up learning labs. This training will help professors deploy the new technology while supporting their goal to prepare students for internships and employment opportunities.

“Integrating the Moku platform into VTU’s curriculum will empower the next generation of engineers with cutting-edge tools for a hands-on learning experience,” said Srini Chinamilli, co-founder and CEO of Tessolve. “At Tessolve, we are committed to fostering innovation in education by supporting academia and industry. The collaboration with Liquid Instruments will help both faculty and students unlock new learning opportunities.”

Mahesh Vella, managing partner at Spruha Solutions, echoed Chinamilli’s sentiments.

​​“Spruha Solutions is dedicated to driving educational advancements powered by technology,” he said. “This collaboration will deliver industry-grade tools to students that will greatly improve their learning experience and prepare them for future challenges.”

The integration of Moku technology at VTU marks a milestone in Liquid Instruments’ goal to equip students with the tools they need to succeed in fast-growing engineering fields. Following the adoption of the Moku platform in Karnataka — also known as the Silicon Valley of India — discussions are underway with universities in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to further expand the platform’s reach.

About Liquid Instruments

Co-founded by Prof. Daniel Shaddock of The Australian National University and a team of distinguished research scientists, Liquid Instruments is revolutionising the way that scientists, engineers, and students discover, create, and learn. The company’s reconfigurable, FPGA-based Moku platform delivers a full suite of test and measurement instruments in one flexible device. This versatility helps accelerate the timeline of crossing from idea to implementation by an order of magnitude, reducing the time and cost of advanced research and development in leading technology labs around the world, from aerospace and defence to semiconductors and communications. Moku is the only precision test solution engineered and optimised for friction-free customisation in both simple tests and complex multi-instrument environments. Because Moku is easy to use and versatile, it delivers efficiency gains today and meets ongoing needs in the future. To learn more, visit https://www.liquidinstruments.com.