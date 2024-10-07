Subway® Canada and Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes Satisfy Court-Side Cravings with New Carnivore Sub

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate the Toronto Raptors’ 30th anniversary, Subway® Canada launches a new, craveable sub for basketball fans: the #30 Carnivore. Chef-crafted and designed to satisfy the biggest appetites, the Carnivore is a tribute to three decades of pride and passion and is available for Raptors’ fans nationwide for $12.99.*

The new sandwich, available only for a limited time, is meaty enough to satiate any carnivore’s diet as it’s piled high with Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Subway’s signature Cold Cut Trio (ham, salami and bologna). This meat lover’s dream is topped with creamy processed cheddar cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, crunchy shredded lettuce and a zesty Chipotle Southwest sauce.

“ We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the Toronto Raptors and offer a fun and delicious way for fans to participate in the excitement,” says Courtney Hindorff, Managing Director at Subway Canada. “ The Carnivore delivers on bold flavours and is crafted to satisfy even the biggest appetites —big enough for a Raptor.”

Alongside the new Carnivore sub, Subway restaurants will also have commemorative Subway gift cards for purchase and new sandwich wraps, featuring artwork inspired by the 30th anniversary.

“ Partnering with the Toronto Raptors’ continues to be a rewarding experience for us as a brand and as Raptors’ fans,” says Lisa Mazurkewich, Head of Marketing at Subway Canada. “ We set out to show that only Subway can bring fans closer to the game and their favourite players. The new Carnivore sub is just another proof-point of how Subway delivers epic experiences – and flavours – for fans nationally.”

SUBWAY MVP REWARDS OFFER EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO BASKETBALL FANS

The basketball fun doesn’t stop as fans can win an unforgettable experience for two at the NBA Paris Games 2025, presented by Tissot, and daily prizes, with the new Subway MVP Rewards 'Footlong Sweeps'.

From now till December 15th, registered MVP Rewards members will be entered into the sweepstakes by purchasing any Footlong**. Members can access new interactive games in the app daily for even more chances to snag exciting rewards, from exclusive Subway swag to loyalty points and extra contest entries.

For more information about the Carnivore sub, MVP Rewards Sweeps and other menu offerings, visit https://www.subway.com/en-ca or follow @SubwayCanada on social media.

*Price is for a footlong sandwich; prices and participation may vary. Check your app for pricing.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of Canada. 18 years and older & a Subway® MVP Rewards member at the time of entry. Ends 12/13/24. To play and for Official Rules, including odds, free entry and prize descriptions, visit footlongseason.com. Mathematical skill-testing question must be correctly answered to win. 3 Contest Subway® for a year Prizes and 1 Contest Trip Grand Prize (approximate retail values from $3,650 to $7,253) to be won. 950 Instant Win prizes (approximate retail values from $2 to $17) available to be won. 44,000 Instant Win offers (no approximate retail value) available to be won. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund of Canada Inc., c/o Field Law LLP, 400 - 444 7 Ave SW, Calgary AB T2P 0X8, Canada.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2024 Subway IP LLC