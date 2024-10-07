Amentum Secures $256M Contract to Propel NASA’s Space Exploration Projects

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) was awarded the Fully Integrated Lifecycle Mission Support Services II (FILMSS II) contract by NASA with a maximum value of $256 million to spearhead cutting-edge technologies and manage groundbreaking science projects in support of NASA’s exploration and aeronautics objectives at the Ames Research Center. Through this partnership, Amentum will introduce advanced project management tools that will enhance NASA’s capabilities in space science and exploration.

“Our world-class team, renowned for its deep expertise in federal research and innovative solutions for NASA and national laboratories, is uniquely positioned to drive NASA’s space exploration goals forward,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of Amentum’s Mission Solutions Group. “We are eager to develop the next generation of programs and technologies that will solidify U.S. leadership in space.”

Under this contract, Amentum will deliver tailored solutions across a broad spectrum of NASA missions, including planetary science, astrophysics, space biosciences, astrobiology, heliophysics, and earth science initiatives. Additionally, Amentum will support small satellite missions, advanced technology development, aeronautics research, and collaborative science endeavors.

“Amentum’s over 40 years of excellence in national lab research and engineering solutions, combined with our proven success with NASA, makes us the perfect partner to lead critical science missions,” said Alan Smith, Senior Vice President of Commercial & Space Infrastructure Operations. “Our transformation of first-of-its-kind laboratories into high-functioning systems underscores our ability to excel in delivering innovative solutions for NASA’s space and science missions.”

Amentum’s scope of work includes comprehensive program, science, engineering, operations, and project management solutions. These efforts will support high-priority initiatives such as biosciences flight development, astrobiology research collaborations, virtual institutes, and advanced aeronautics research.

The contract includes a two-year base period, with three additional one-year options, and the majority of the work will be conducted on-site at NASA’s Ames Research Center, located at Moffett Federal Airfield in California.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, inclusion and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 53,000 employees in approximately 80 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements under the securities laws, including statements regarding the Reverse Morris Trust transaction (the “transaction”), as described in the information statement filed as Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 18, 2024 (the “information statement”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, the expected benefits of the transaction, including future financial and operating results and strategic benefits, the tax consequences of the transaction, and the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

For information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the discussions under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the information statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.