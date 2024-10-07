$2 Million Hurricane Relief Donation Made by Four Leading North Carolina Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene grows clearer by the day, four of North Carolina’s leading companies have pledged a combined $2 million donation to Samaritan’s Purse in support of relief efforts in western North Carolina and throughout the Southeast.

Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports, Sonic Automotive and Speedway Motorsports will make the collective gift to the Boone-based international relief organization, which is coordinating response across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The companies are led by CEOs Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports, David B. Smith of Sonic Automotive, Inc., and Marcus Smith of Speedway Motorsports.

“The impact of Hurricane Helene has been catastrophic,” said the chief executives in a joint statement. “Our organizations represent more than 22,000 team members across the country, with thousands based here in the Southeast and many with connections that make this cause profoundly personal. Our neighbors in hard-hit areas face immense challenges in rebuilding their homes, communities and lives, and we will stand alongside them.

“Our companies share a commitment to community involvement and deep roots in western North Carolina and the Southeast region, and we feel a moral obligation to provide support and encourage others to engage in this effort through giving or volunteering. Samaritan’s Purse has an incredible track record of helping people all over the world, and we are proud to support the important work they’re doing right here in our backyard.”

Last week, Speedway Motorsports held Hurricane Helene relief drives at Charlotte Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway with support from NASCAR and area companies including Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports and Sonic Automotive. More than 400 pallets of donated items were transported to North Wilkesboro Speedway for distribution to western North Carolina counties impacted by the hurricane.

Due to the overwhelming need, Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue to take donations each Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. throughout October. Collections will take place in the Silver Parking Lot at 6558 Bruton Smith Blvd. in Concord.

In partnership with Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports will host a donation drive Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. during its Fall Fest fan event in Concord. The team has also deployed its aircraft to aid humanitarian efforts in western North Carolina in coordination with Samaritan’s Purse and other groups. The relief flights, which began Sept. 28 and will continue indefinitely, have made more than 100 missions to support search and rescue efforts and deliver food, water and other supplies.

Visit www.SamaritansPurse.org to make a financial donation and learn about volunteer opportunities.

ABOUT HENDRICK AUTOMOTIVE GROUP:

Representing 131 franchises and 25 manufacturer nameplates from the Carolinas to California, Hendrick Automotive Group is the largest privately held automotive retail organization in the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company employs more than 10,000 people in its 93 dealership locations, 21 collision centers and four accessories distributor installers in 13 states. For more information, please visit www.HendrickCars.com.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (311) and laps led (more than 81,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 40 different seasons, including an active streak of 39 in a row (1986-2024). Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, the team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

ABOUT SONIC AUTOMOTIVE:

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable diversified automotive retail and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive and powersports retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in these categories. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive and powersports experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

ABOUT SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiary; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary. For more information, visit www.speedwaymotorsports.com.