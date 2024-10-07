Pharmanovia Acquires Exclusive Rights to Treatment for Parkinson’s Disease

BASILDON, U.K.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmanovia, a global pharmaceutical company that commercialises novel medicines and revitalises, extends and expands the lifecycle of established medicines, has today announced the expansion of its neurology portfolio with a new licensing agreement for XADAGO® (safinamide), an add-on treatment for adult patients with idiopathic Parkinson's disease licensed by Zambon, an Italian multinational pharmaceutical company committed to innovating cure and care to make patients’ lives better.

The agreement will see Pharmanovia acquire the rights from existing licensee, CSL Seqirus in Australia and New Zealand, with Pharmanovia exclusively responsible for regulatory and commercial activity in the region. Pharmanovia will also become MAH holder.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world according to the World Health Organization1.

Pharmanovia CEO, James Burt commented: “Today’s announcement brings us a new chemical entity (NCE), with clear synergies to our existing CNS portfolio. In XADAGO® (safinamide) we have an important medicine helping patients to control Parkinson's symptoms and we’re excited to use our platform to continue to bring this medicine to patients.

“CSL Seqirus’ trust in handing over this product to us, further reinforces our ability as a core commercial partner in Australia and New Zealand, and as a partner more broadly for novel therapeutics”.

Danielle Dowell, CSL Seqirus Executive Director for Commercial Operations APAC, added: “Pharmanovia has strong capabilities and presence both in ANZ and in CNS. They are experienced at bringing differentiated products to patients and we’re confident that they will leverage their portfolio to help reach even more people living with Parkinson’s.”

About Pharmanovia

Pharmanovia is a global lifecycle management healthcare company. Our purpose is to make medicines fit for tomorrow, to improve the lives of patients globally.

We do this by rediscovering, repurposing or re-engineering iconic brands to improve patient outcomes and experiences both through in-house development and through strategic partnerships on established and novel medicines.

Our diverse and growing team operate in over 160 countries across the globe, delivering high-quality solutions, ethically and sustainably, across our four core therapeutic areas – Endocrinology, Neurology, Cardiovascular and Oncology.

About CSL Seqirus

CSL Seqirus is part of CSL (ASX: CSL). As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, CSL Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. CSL Seqirus offers a broad portfolio of differentiated influenza vaccines in more than 20 countries around the world.

In Australia, CSL Seqirus operates the only local manufacturing facility for seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccine and produces a range of unique medicines in the national interest, including antivenoms and the world’s only human vaccine for Q fever. Our commitment to Australia’s health also extends to providing access to paediatric and adult vaccines, and innovative pharmaceuticals for patients living with allergies, cardiovascular disease, severe pain, dry eye disease, iron deficiency, kidney diseases, rare diseases and neurological conditions.

References

1https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240050983